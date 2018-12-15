The Newton High School girls’ basketball team had its moments against top-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Derby, but overall couldn’t match the Panthers’ size or shooting in a 62-33 Railer loss Friday in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Derby, the defending Class 6A state champs, improve to 4-0, 2-0 in league play.

“Hat’s off to Derby,” Newton coach Justin Schroeder said. “They are a very good team. There were points where we played with them and meeting them at their level. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball against pressure. We can’t get too frustrated on the offensive end.”

Kennedy Brown led Derby with 21 points. Sydney Nilles and Aliyeh Myers each added 10 points. Newton did hold their other major prospect Tor’e Alford to two points.

DesiRay Kernal led Newton with 12 points.

“Kalli Anderson did a good job (on Alford),” Schroeder said. “She played her butt off. We’re down 25 and she’s sprinting back and making plays on the ball. She’s a senior making plays like that. Lindsay (Antonowich) did a great job (on Brown). We told her to work her butt off and try not to let Brown get the ball. Brown is a great player and she’s going to get balls because of her length. Lindsay picked up some fouls, but she’s a young player and still has some things to learn as she goes on.”

Newton trailed 8-0 to start the game, aided by three Railer turnovers. Kernal replied with a 6-0 run of her own. Derby led 15-9 at the end of the period.

Derby scored the first eight points of the second quarter. Amanda Dorrell broke the run with two free throws with 4:46 left in the half. The Railers trailed 33-18 at the half.

Derby overcame a slow start from the field to finish 15 of 30 in the first half. Newton started out strong from the field, but finished the half six of 20 with 10 turnovers.

Newton opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run. Derby replied with a 10-0 run. Megan Bartel snapped the run with a trey with 1:21 left in the period. Newton trailed 47-30 at the end of the quarter.

Derby scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. Kalli Anderson broke the run with a layup.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1-2 Campus.

“We need to keep growing from this game,” Schroeder said. “I told them not to let this game get them down. They are going to learn from it. Learn from your mistakes, clean things up a bit and keep your heads up.”

DERBY (4-0, 2-0 AV-CTL I) — Nilles 4 2-2 3, 10; Myers 2 (2) 0-0 4, 10; Symbersky 0 0-0 0, 0; Kennedy 3 2-2 1, 8; Cook 0 1-2 0, 1; Schomp 4 0-0 2, 8; E.Kooser 0 2-2 0, 2; A.Kooser 0 0-0 0, 0; Alford 1 0-0 2, 2; Mills 0 0-0 1, 0; Brown 8 (1) 2-4 2, 21; TOTALS 22 (3) 9-12 15, 62.

NEWTON (3-1, 1-1 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 3 1-3 0, 7; Bartel 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Antonowich 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Zenner 1 2-2 0, 4; Kernal 4 4-6 3, 12; Slechta 0 0-0 0, 0; Cornejo 0 0-0 2, 0; Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 2, 0; Seirer 0 2-2 0, 2; Dorrell 0 2-2 2, 2; TOTALS 8 (2) 11-15 13, 33.

Derby;15;18;14;15;—62

Newton;9;9;12;3;—33