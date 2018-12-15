Thursday’s games

JUCO MEN

Hesston Col. 90, NWA 83

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team ended the 2018 portion of its schedule with a 90-83 win over Nation Wide Academy of Oklahoma Thursday at Yost Center.

The win was the fourth straight for the Larks.

Hesston trailed 50-46 at the half, but held Nation Wide Academy to 33 points in the second half.

Hesston outscored Nation Wide 20-6 from the free throw line.

Cal Hartley led Hesston with 27 points, followed by Danny Bradley Jr. with 18, Braden Handcock with 12 and Sterling Hicks with 10.

Ricky Barros III led Nation Wide Academy with 20 points. Tyrus Toney scored 14 and Brian Washington scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 9-7 and return to play Jan. 16 against Next Level Prep.

NATION WIDE ACADEMY (n/a) — Barros III 8-19 3-5 20, Everett 3-6 0-0 9, Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Akol 2-3 0-0 4, Washington 6-6 1-4 13, Toney 5-6 2-2 14, Black 2-4 0-0 6, Height 2-3 0-0 4, Choice 2-2 0-0 6, TOTALS 33-59 6-11 83.

HESSTON COLLEGE () — Bradley Jr. 6-11 6-8 18, Hartley 7-11 8-9 27, Handcock 5-12 0-0 12, Harding 3-7 3-6 9, Curless 0-0 0-0 0, Elliot 0-0 0-0 0, Pelton 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 3-9 1-2 10, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Moye 0-0 0-0 0, Nebel 0-0 2-2 2, Comfort 0-1 0-0 0, Murad 3-4 0-1 6, Scaife 0-0 0-0 0, Magiya 3-6 0-0 6, TOTALS 30-61 20-28 90.

Nation Wide;50;33;—83

Hesston;46;44;—90

Total fouls — NW 21, HC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — NW: Choice. 3-point shooting — NW 11-23 (Barros III 1-6, Everett 3-5, Smith 1-3, Toney 2-3, Black 2-4, Choice 2-2), HC 10-27 (Hartley 5-8, Handcock 2-7, Harding 0-1, Hicks 3-7, Comfort 0-1, Maguya 0-3). Rebounds — NW 35 (Washington 12), HC 33 (Hartley 7). Assists — NW 6 (Barros III 3), HC 9 (Hartley 3). Turnovers — NW 20 (Barros III 3, Everett 3, Akol 3, Washington 3, Height 3, Choice 3), HC 11 (Hartley 3, Magiya 3). Blocked shots — NW 2 (Washington 2), HC 1 (Magiya 1). Steals — NW 3 (Toney 1, Black 1, Height 1), HC 8 (Hicks 3).

PREP GIRLS

HOAL-CPL Challenge

Sedgwick 41, Chaparral 30

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls’ basketball team was the faster bird on the court Thursday in the Heart of America League-Central Plains League Challenge, stopping the Chaparral Roadrunners 41-30 in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 23-15 at the half and 36-26 after three quarters,

Gracie Thompson led Sedgwick with 13 points.

Maggie Mathes scored eight points for Chaparral, 1-4.

Sedgwick is 4-2 and plays Tuesday at Haven.

CHAPARRAL (1-4) — Eslinger 0 0-1 0, 0; Mathes 1 (2) 0-1 2, 8; Guerrero 0 0-0 0, 0; Swartz 1 0-0 4, 2; Francis 1 3-6 1, 5; Stolsworth 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Burke 2 0-0 1, 4; Mancilla 0 0-0 0, 0; Gates 1 5-6 1, 7; TOTALS 6 (3) 9-16 9, 30.

SEDGWICK (4-2) — Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; K.Matson 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Scarlett 1 1-2 0, 3; Zerger 0 0-0 3, 0; Werner 0 (2) 2-2 0, 8; M.Matson 0 0-0 1, 0; McGinn 2 1-2 5, 5; Lacey 0 0-0 2, 0; Thompson 5 (1) 0-0 1, 13; Brown 1 (2) 1-1 2, 9; TOTALS 9 (6) 5-7 14, 41.

Chaparral;6;9;11;4;—30

Sedgwick;10;13;13;5;—41

Berean Ac. 32, Kingman 23

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team used an 11-3 fourth-quarter run to down Kingman 32-23 Thursday in the Heart of America League-Central Plains League Challenge in Elbing.

Berean led 9-2 after the first quarter and 15-12 at the half. The Eagles got within one after the third quarter, 21-20, but Berean was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Anna Eldridge scored nine points for the Warriors. Mallory Wiebe added eight points.

Brianne Garrison scored nine points for Kingman, 3-3.

Berean is 5-2 and plays Tuesday at Inman.

KINGMAN (3-3) — Smith 2 0-0 2, 4; Kelley 0 0-2 1, 0; J.Belt 0 0-0 0, 0; Maloney 0 0-0 3, 0; Livingston 0 0-0 0, 0; H.Belt 0 0-0 0, 0; Albin 1 2-2 3, 4; Krehbiel 0 0-0 2, 0; Garrison 3 3-6 2, 9; Blank 1 2-2 3, 4; Oeding 0 2-4 0, 2; TOTALS 7 9-16 16, 23.

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-2) — Bri.Wiebe 0 0-0 1, 0; Bro.Wiebe 3 0-0 4, 6; Mullins 0 0-2 2, 0; C.Eldridge 0 1-2 1, 1; Neal 0 0-0 1, 0; Slabach 3 0-2 3, 6; Mi.Wiebe 1 0-2 1, 2; A.Eldridge 3 3-5 2, 9; Ma.Wiebe 3 2-4 2, 8; TOTALS 13 6-17 17, 32.

Kingman;2;10;8;3;—23

Berean Ac.;9;6;6;11;—32

Cheney 40, Moundridge 37

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls’ basketball team broke to an early lead, but the Cheney Cardinals rallied for a 40-37 win Thursday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

Moundridge led 11-2 after the first quarter, but Cheney cut that to five at the half, 26-21. Cheney led 32-31 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Moundridge was outscored 20-7 from the free throw line.

Destinee O’Shea led 6-0 Cheney with 12 points. Layne Needham added 11.

Kourtney Kaufman and Hailey Unruh each scored seven points for Moundridge.

The Wildcats are 4-2 and play Tuesday at Marion.

CHENEY (6-0) — Hoeme 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Schect 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Cline 1 6-8 4, 8; O’Shea 1 (2) 4-4 3, 12; Needham 2 7-8 3, 11; Albers 0 0-0 2, 0; Pipken 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (4) 20-24 16, 40.

MOUNDRIDGE (4-2) — Er.Durst 2 0-1 4, 4; Helms 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; El.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Stucky 2 3-4 1, 7; Kaufman 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Coster 0 0-0 1, 0; Unruh 2 3-5 4, 7; Eichelberger 0 0-0 2, 0; Sebrant 2 1-1 2, 5; TOTALS 9 (4) 7-11 20, 37.

Cheney;2;19;11;8;—40

Moundridge;11;15;5;6;—37

Friday’s games

PREP BOYS

HOAL-CPL Challenge

Moundridge 42, Conway Spr. 40

CONWAY SPRINGS — The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team edged Conway Springs 42-40 Friday night in the Heart of America League-Central Plains League Challenge in Conway Springs.

“Took some late game heroics from Dillon Vogts again tonight hitting a 15 footer with 4.5 seconds left,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Our set play blew up so he created a shot opportunity. We had a much as an eight-point lead in the second half but just couldn't put them away. Conway Springs has some nice athletes and their zone trap in the half court caused way too many turnovers. We will have to take care of the ball much better on Tuesday against a very good Marion team.”

Moundridge led 24-22 at the half and 34-28 after three quarters.

Vogts finished the game with 14 points. Brady Helms added 10 points.

Collin Koester led 1-3 Conway Springs with 11 points.

Moundridge is 3-3 and plays Marion Tuesday in Marion.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-3) — Vivanco 2 0-0 1, 4; Santoya 4 0-3 2, 8; Kohl 0 0-0 2, 0; Unruh 0 0-0 4, 0; Vogts 4 (2) 0-0 1, 14; Kaufman 2 0-0 1, 4; Helms 5 0-0 1, 10; Creed 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 18 (2) 0-3 13, 42.

CONWAY SPRINGS (1-3) — Attoway 3 0-0 1, 6; Robinson 0 1-2 2, 1; Winter 0 0-0 1, 0; Hilger 2 (1) 2-2 1, 9; C.Koester 5 1-2 0, 11; J.Koester 2 910 2-2 0, 9; Wright 1 0-0 1, 2; Osner 1 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 14 (2) 6-8 10, 40.

Moundridge;13;11;10;8;—42

Conway Spr.;9;13;6;12;—40

Wheat State League

Goessel 70, P-Burns 34

PEABODY — The Goessel Bluebird boys claimed a 70-34 win over Peabody-Burns Friday to open Wheat State League play.

Goessel led 41-18 at the half.

Drew Lindeman led Goessel with 18 points. Dylan Lindeman and Miguel Ballesta each scored 13 points. Jerah Schmidt scored 10 points.

Peabody-Burns scoring was not reported.

Goessel improves to 2-5.

Peabody-Burns hosts Little River Tuesday. Goessel plays Tuesday at Wakefield.

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Derby 58, Newton 11

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Derby 59-11 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 29-7 at the half.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Campus.

NEWTON — Yager 2, Loewen 3, Green 1, Epp 5.

Derby;22;7;24;5;—58

Newton;4;3;1;3;—11

FRESHMAN BOYS

Derby 71, Newton 56

The Newton High School freshman boys’ team fell to Derby 71-56 Friday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 38-28 at the half.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Campus.

NEWTON — Anderson 3, Koontz 7, Slechta 2, Crawford 25, Dorrell 11, Franz 8.

Derby;18;20;22;11;—71

Newton;11;17;13;15;—56