Today’s Birthday (11/18/20). Connect, collaborate and communicate to thrive this year. Steady routines support creative practices for wonderful results. Family finances adapt to changing circumstances this winter, before new income sources appear. Summer personal expenses rise, before new profits hit shared accounts. Use your brains, artistry and talents.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re solving a puzzle. Adjust and tune. Don’t push into a brick wall. Imagine and ponder to discover hidden solutions. Make an important connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Studies carry you deeper into a fascinating subject. Discover hidden beauty, wisdom and illumination. Meditate on what you’re learning. Apply it to current events.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner over shared passions and commitments. Dream and conspire. Invent future fun and prepare for it later. Discuss the possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Don’t force an outcome. Let things develop naturally. Listen to intuition and body language. Discuss potential fun. Invite participation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider physical goals and ambitions. Learn from mentors and coaches. Observe technical solutions. Don’t push limitations. Patiently practice. Nurture yourself and grow stronger.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Take it easy. Don’t get pushy. Let things develop naturally. Discuss creative dreams and ambitions. Your muses harmonize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home upgrades benefit your family. Research options and solidify your plans. Wait for all the pieces to come into place before getting into action.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. You can see hidden answers and solutions. Take notes. Choose words carefully; tempers may be short. Opportunities arise in conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Conditions are lining up for lucrative gain. Position yourself to bring in a bountiful harvest. Discover a hot opportunity for later action. Make preparations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your luck is on the rise. An opportunity for long-term benefit is lining up. Follow your heart and intuition. Consider what you really want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Intuition guides you into restful contemplation. Avoid crowds or noise. Revise your plans to take account for changing conditions. Prepare and consider consequences.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Come up with brilliant solutions for a team goal. Put your heads together and buzz with your hive mind. Share support, info and resources.