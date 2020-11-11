Today’s Birthday (11/11/20). Expand networks and connections this year. Create, write, illustrate and publish with disciplined persistence. Financial changes require adaptation this winter, that perhaps support your own income to rise. Anticipate cash flow slowing next summer, before a windfall benefits your joint enterprise. Connect and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Don’t worry about the future. Avoid being pushy or impulsive. Reinforce and prioritize shared commitments, bonds and love. Be here now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Confusion and chaos could stall the action. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Focus on one task at a time. Don’t overdo things. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the here and now. Take a long walk with someone you love. You have lots of emotional support. Accept your greater good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get busy or chaotic at home. Focus on immediate needs first. Clean messes. Wrap your family with love. Candlelight soothes and relaxes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot, out of the spotlight, to read. Write your views. Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Unravel intellectual or creative puzzles.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Focus on short-term objectives. Take advantage of an opportunity. Don’t try to force anything. Profits develop naturally.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Handle basics, and then allow for personal projects or diversions. Launch or initiate actions later; instead, revise plans. Wait for developments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Resist a sense of urgency. Patiently observe. Study options. Envision the best possible scenario. Imagine it coming to pass. Private rituals satisfy and soothe. Recharge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your team to handle immediate priorities. Don’t push against a brick wall. Wait for better conditions to advance. Reinforce community bonds. Share support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow to consider. Manage a professional challenge creatively. Don’t make assumptions. Reconnect with the part of your work that you love. Enjoy a lovely moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. Notice something new in your own neighborhood. Avoid expensive distractions. Nature feeds your spirit. Savor a splendid sunset or view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the fruits of your collaborative efforts. Wait for better conditions to buy, sell, sign contracts or launch. Strengthen bonds with your partner.