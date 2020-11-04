Today’s Birthday (11/04/20). Grow through communication this year. Develop regular practices to connect with a wider audience. Adapt to market changes together this winter, before a windfall benefits your own income. Summer cash flow slows, inspiring a collaborative surge benefitting joint accounts. Share from your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention now. Stick close to home for the next few days. Focus on home improvement. Domestic projects provide satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re entering a creative phase. Get out of the house when conditions allow. Study and practice. You can learn what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Here’s where you start making profits. Stick to your budget and avoid overconsumption or unnecessary expense. Grow savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters need attention now. You may feel especially sensitive. Begin a two-day self-confident phase. Make an upgrade. You’re empowered to take positive action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow and consider the road ahead. It’s easier to finish old projects. Get into a philosophical phase of private contemplation. Complete things and clean up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Gather ideas and information from associates and colleagues. Meetings provide solutions and strategies. Collaborate for a common vision.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Save caustic comments for later. Abandon fears and step into the spotlight. Advance professionally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. You’re entering an adventurous phase. Travel is appealing, but not without peril. Study and research. Prepare for an upcoming launch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Collaborate with your partner to take advantage of a profitable opportunity. Bargain and negotiate terms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner. Come up with collaborative solutions to manage challenges. Let others help. Negotiate to refine the plan. Share the load.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Balance your work and health. Guard vitality with diligence. Energize with consistent exercise. Fresh air, trees and sunshine inspire your body, mind and spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family. Share favorite activities, games and passions. You’re especially charming, and someone special is charmed. Kindle a loving spark.