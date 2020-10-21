Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County and area seniors. We hope that you are planning to join us for our monthly breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 am. Call Della to get yourself signed up for this tasty breakfast. We are planning a Halloween costume contest and Halloween Bash on Friday, October 30. Stay tuned for more details.

Another flu shot reminder from last week. The CDC recommends flu shots during October this year, rather than waiting until November. Contact your doctor about getting your annual flu shot soon. Your clinic, the local health department, and local pharmacies are all options for getting your 2020 flu shot. Call ahead to schedule a time. For those of you on Medicare, nearly all the time, your flu shot is covered in full. Most health insurance policies also cover all or part of your flu shot.

Medicare Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and run through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have volunteers to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment. This is a change from last year. The Senior Center is not doing the scheduling this year. It is also possible for you to go online and sign up, independently. Medicare.gov is the website where you can preview plans for open enrollment. You can see both monthly premiums and your anticipated out of pocket annual costs, too.

A quick reminder that October Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. through our west/back parking lot. You must call Della at 272-3620 by Tuesday Oct. 27 to reserve your food. You must also have 2020 eligibility card to receive this food. There are income guidelines.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Monthly Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic (mask required), 11 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distribution, 10 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Ham and beans, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Swiss cheeseburger with grilled onions, seasoned red potatoes, baked beans and pudding.

Friday, Oct. 23: Goulash, broccoli, seasoned breadsticks and fruit.

Monday, Oct. 26: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s cookie.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, roasted root veggies, green beans and fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Homemade beef veggie soup, ham and bacon and cheddar cheese on bun, celery with peanut butter and sherbet.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.