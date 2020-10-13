Today’s Birthday (10/13/20). Home and family center you this year. Consistent domestic attention, repairs and improvements nurture your family. Winter’s educational hurdles inspire renewed creativity and productivity into spring. Clarify miscommunications next summer, before a delicious investigation or adventure develops. Fill your house with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find resources in conversation, especially regarding health, work and vitality. Don’t push physical limitations. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Follow your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility, if you don’t get too pushy. Share brilliant ideas, creative inventions and curiosities. Talk about plans and dreams.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the comforts of home. Bake something delicious. Harvest the fruit of your labors. Strengthen family bonds by sharing stories, perspectives and love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of good news or a lucky creative break. Investigate and prepare before launching into action. Discuss possibilities and coordinate your plan.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is growing. Keep generating positive cash flow. Advance through communication rather than action. Share solutions, resources and opportunities. Plan and prepare.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on love to grow stronger. Keep things simple. Follow your heart where it leads. Articulate the purpose you’d like to contribute to.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Good news deserves private celebration. Enjoy your favorite rituals. Imagine an inspiring vision and craft plans to realize it. Process emotion and share compassion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team project blossoms. Discuss the shared vision and coordinate actions. Wait for better conditions to launch. Prepare and practice. Strengthen foundations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of fortunate conditions. Don’t make your move yet. Coordinate and strategize. Review plans and prepare. Listen to intuition. Grab an unexpected prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make a wonderful long-distance connection. An educational exploration comes together. Wait for traffic to dissipate before attempting an expedition or excursion. Prioritize safety.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Lay profitable plans together. Coordinate your action plans for later implementation. Take advantage of a lucky break. Discuss roles and responsibilities. Make deals. Sign contracts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a harmonious collaboration. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Support your partner and be supported in turn. Romance arises in conversation. Talk about love.