Today’s Birthday (09/18/20). Tap into love and shine this year. Romance, fun and creative arts develop delightfully with steady practice. Take a new professional tack this winter, before a home and family growth spurt. Work through domestic changes next summer, before a satisfying career rise. Pursue passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep collaborating despite misunderstandings with your partner. Postpone travels or expense. Words may fall flat, yet actions can leap ahead. Share the load.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Words and traffic could get disrupted. Distractions abound. Practice your moves, stretches and activities. Breathe deep and relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without risk or hassle. Misunderstandings and distractions abound. Prioritize creative projects, games and activities that you love. Practice compassion with yourself and others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review domestic renovation plans. Imagine the results you’d like and sketch out options. Make decisions that you can live with. Prioritize family comfort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Edit, review and update your communications. Adapt to changing conditions on the ground. Take a creative tack. Minimize controversy or risk. Do the reading.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make extra cash. Favor action over words, which can get tangled. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Find a lucrative market niche.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal passion project. Don’t talk about it yet; miscommunications would cause delays. Build a dream, step by step. Celebrate small victories.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination can run wild. Favor privacy over publicity. Meditate and consider eternal mysteries. Capture your ideas for later development. Craft plans and vision statements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lay low to avoid social misunderstandings. Miscommunication, lies and confusion abound. Guard against impatience. Contribute for a common cause. Action gets farther than words.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Career matters occupy you. Upgrade your marketing materials. Communication or technical breakdowns could slow the action. Prioritize basic actions to maintain momentum and advance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Detail discoveries and keep digging. Friends help you make an important connection. Go for action over ephemeral stories and empty words. Persist and persevere.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Make a profitable move. Avoid financial negotiations or conversations as communication barriers proliferate. Action can produce results.