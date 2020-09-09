Today's Birthday (09/09/20). Romance, family and fun highlight this year. Apply consistent actions for what and who you love. Expect surprises on the road. Winter brings professional challenges, before a phase of home and family growth. Make home improvements next summer to support your flowering career. Create beautiful connections.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Over 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde in your sign, revise personal goals. Complete current projects before getting into new ones. Practice patience. Make plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Lay the groundwork for the future. Put down roots, with Mars retrograde. Make plans and implement after Mars goes direct in about 10 weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Revisions are necessary with group projects over 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde. Follow through on what you said. Find ways to simplify. Tweak and polish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep professional promises. Put finishing touches on projects and clear space for what's next. Launch new work after Mars goes direct this winter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — With Mars stationing retrograde until November, reduce risk and trouble. Do the homework Keep equipment repaired. Initiate new travels or studies after Mars goes direct.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Check the math, with Mars retrograde for 10 weeks. Review financial statements for errors. Monitor budgets. Build up your emergency fund. Breakdowns could cause delays.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay in communication. Review and reinvent your collaboration over the next 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde. Resolve what wasn't working. Postpone launches. Adapt to new circumstances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable routines, with Mars retrograde. Restore supplies and recharge. Allow extra time for deliveries, and repair equipment. Rest and nurture health and energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans this winter. Gentleness wins over aggression. Begin a fight to lose it, with Mars retrograde. Score extra points for compassion and helpfulness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Expect traffic delays. Edit words already written, with Mars stationing retrograde for ten weeks. Refine and polish your message before launching new communications projects.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a household project between now and December. Plan improvements in detail. Research materials and budget for supplies. Launch after Mars stations direct.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets and statements, with Mars retrograde. Keep accounts current. Postpone big purchases for after Mars goes direct on Nov. 13. Research for best value.