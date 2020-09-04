Today’s Birthday (09/04/20). Prioritize love, romance and family this year. Earn satisfying results through consistent actions. Disruption affects travel and education. Turn a professional corner this winter, before home improvements delight. Resolve domestic challenges next summer, before an exciting career rise. Practice your gifts, talents and passions to flourish.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Play the ace you’ve been holding. Words get better results than action in personal matters. Listen for the gold. Use your persuasive charms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Conditions favor peaceful introspection. Avoid noise or bustle. Stand up to your fears, even as you simplify to reduce risk or hassle. Nurture yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community participation satisfies. Connect and make plans. Brainstorm something inspiring together. Beware risky business. Public policy is in your favor. Share news and resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make professional agreements, negotiations and bargains. Put a puzzle together. Hold your temper and avoid gossip. Read the fine print. Craft a winning pitch.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration beckons. Expand your investigation while minimizing risk and expense. Pursue a passion or curiosity. Grow and learn. Take a walk outside.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans with your partner. Adjust long-term dreams for current circumstances. Discuss financial moves in advance. Align on the best way forward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and collaborate. Talk about plans for action later. Work out the details. Wait to see what develops. Connect with your partner on another level.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Postpone an outing or trip. Costs may be higher than expected. Discuss options with a trusted coach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance and passion beckon; don’t get into trouble. Take a pass on partying. Weave your feelings into creative expression, art and music. Share messages of love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt domestic spaces as circumstances change. Talk with family to learn what everyone wants. Invite participation. Include something delicious to sweeten the pot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Capture your ideas into words and images. Express a vision or several. Edit and cut. Simplify the message. Provide documentation, information and resources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Market your wares. Negotiate, buy and sell. Connect and network to generate good news. Find new ways to work together. Invent and innovate.