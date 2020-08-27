Today’s Birthday (08/27/20). Romance, creativity and fun light up this year. Realize a passionate dream with consistent action. Make plans with your partner. Social gains this summer inspire the solution to a romantic puzzle. Winter’s professional restrictions motivate domestic improvements. Fill your home with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting the attention of an important person at work. Go for reality over fantasy. Hope bursts through again. Let a friend inspire you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and research. Each new advance presents new challenges. You’re exceptionally creative now. Dream big. You’re making a good impression. Dreams can come true.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Align on the best direction for shared finances. Moves made now can have lasting benefit. Dreams come true through organization, coordination and collaboration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner share a shining vision. Balance assertiveness with intuition and emotional sensitivity. Mutual attraction can grow and last. Dream about love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy moves. Take action to realize a physical dream or ambition. Practice pays off with an exceptional performance. Steady routines lead to growing ease.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Long-term benefits arise through bold declarations and actions made today. Realize a romantic dream. Dance and flirt with someone attractive. Enjoy the ones you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Discuss dreams and aspirations. Create works of beauty, fragrance and flavor. Make a special connection. Discover hidden treasure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your quick action draws praise. Put in extra effort. Articulate an inspiring vision. You can get what you need by making powerful requests. Exceed expectations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible with shifting circumstances. A lucrative opportunity unfolds naturally. A dream lies within reach. Show what you can do. Provide excellent service.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Smile and speak from your heart. Deliver an inspiring vision. Draw upon hidden resources. Realize personal dreams with focused intention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan your moves in advance. You have the discipline to see them through. Consider long-term consequences. Anticipate potential opportunities. Prepare for later harvest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for a common prize. Dreams get realized through teamwork and coordination. Work out roles and responsibilities. Delegate tasks. Together you’re unbeatable.