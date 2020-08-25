Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We are gearing up for a busy September. September is National Senior Center Month. Patti has a lot of fun activities and games planned for us. This is Shari and I have been recovering from illness, but am now back at work part-time; and I am looking forward to getting back into the swing of things here at the Senior Center. I can’t wait to reunite with all my friends.

Our September-October newsletter should hit your mailboxes on Monday, Aug. 31. All the news about activities and events and meals at the Senior Center is included in this newsletter. We print about 800 copies and mail as many as 600 copies every other month. It is also published on our website. If you are not on our mailing list, please call Della at 272-3620 to get yourself added for this mailing. You may also stop by the center to pick up a newsletter or a menu. You can also find all the latest on our Facebook page: Finney County Senior Center and on our website at www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Walking Group, 8:15 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Dance Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27: Strength Training, 8:15 a.m.; Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28: Walking Group, 8:15 a.m.; Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.

Monday, August 31: Walking Group, 8:15 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli and a cookie.

Thursday, Aug. 27: Spaghetti, meat sauce, bread stick, peas and fruit.

Friday, Aug. 28: Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Aug. 31: Beef/noodles, peas, garlic bread and fresh orange.

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots and orange sherbet.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Ginger citrus chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, peas and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.