Today’s Birthday (08/19/20). Your physical performance blossoms this year. Healthy routines and practices reward. Revise professional strategies. Innovation sparks privately this summer, motivating a productive performance surge. Community and societal changes this winter lead to a sweet romantic and family phase. Grow what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury entering Virgo, your work and health get more interesting. Find efficient tricks. Balance physical health, wellness and creative projects. Learn from experts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make bold declarations. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, it’s easier to put your feelings into words. Express your affection. Communicate your love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Infuse love and creativity into your home over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Solutions arise in family conversation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in Virgo. Creative communications flower. Talk about subjects dear to your heart. Express gratitude and acknowledgment. Honor someone helpful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo. Network, wheel and deal for positive cash flow over three weeks. Connect to share support and strengthen bonds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your natural charm and artistic creativity get enhanced over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully. Make important connections. Reach out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Introspection, writing and organization provide peaceful restoration, with Mercury in Virgo. Take time for ritual, meditation, spiritual and philosophical thinking. Listen to what’s inside.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team grows stronger over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance. Get more done faster by committee. Play your part.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career through networking and communication. Edit and refine the messaging, with Mercury in Virgo. Pay attention, respond quickly and focus on details.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make or adapt educational and travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand territory over the next three weeks. Make long distance connections. Explore possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with someone attractive and interesting. Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Brainstorm and coordinate.