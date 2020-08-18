Today’s Birthday (08/18/20). This year benefits your work, health and vitality. Practice expands capacities, skills and strengths. Market changes affect your career. Imaginative possibilities inspire this summer, energizing your moves. Winter brings a social turning point, inspiring breakthroughs with family, romance, hobbies and games. Love inspires you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Leo initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this Leo New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Align words and actions for satisfying results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Get creative with promotional materials under this Leo New Moon. Begin a lucrative growth phase. Find new markets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Express your love and appreciation. Share gratitude and acknowledgment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine over the next two weeks, inspired by this Leo New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create new possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections. Bold discoveries await.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.