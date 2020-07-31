Today’s Birthday (07/31/20). Reap the fruit of physical efforts this year. Steady, disciplined routines build strength. Career challenges require adaptation. Discovering fresh enthusiasm and inspiration energizes new directions with work and fitness this summer. Winter community barriers set the stage for sweet romance and family love. Nurture your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor the pulse of your industry and profession. Things that seemed certain before are now in doubt. On the other hand, opportunity hides behind change.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — New horizons may call. Change seems constant, revealing opportunities and limitations with your exploration. Your interests may shift. Listen for a sense of purpose.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared accounts. Adjust to balance budgets. Get expert advice when needed. New circumstances require new strategies. Align on which direction to take.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your partner generously. Instability and chaos abound. Your patience may get tested; breathe deeply and let it go. Forgive miscommunications. Prioritize shared commitments.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Distractions and obligations clamber for your attention. Construct what you’re building to last. The work is intricate and rewarding.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings could deflate a romance. Clarify your thoughts and feelings before sharing. Focus on shared passion. Practice arts, games and skills that you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax with family at home. Mold your spaces for comfort, beauty and peace. Prepare special food and soft lighting. Handle chores and enjoy the results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get into a voracious learning phase. Work with a coach or mentor to graduate to the next level. Get carried away by fascinating research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get into a profitable phase of practical effort. Stresses ease soon. Financial challenges keep you on your toes. A banker has some good ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negative internal chatter could drone on. Doubt and misunderstandings spark easily. Meditation can provide peace. Convert your monologue to a dialogue for freedom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Separation could hurt, but it’s not permanent. You’re experiencing a transition. Acknowledge those who are helping. Rest and recharge. Let your inner introvert reign.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your true wealth is your friends. Support each other. Patronize local business. Provide discounts and resources. Wash everything in sight. Share, connect and network.