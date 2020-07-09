Today’s Birthday (07/09/20). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Your disciplined collaboration provides bountiful gifts. Keep adapting to social changes. Educational dreams expand your frontiers. A summer epiphany inspires new directions with a partnership. A quiet, peaceful winter comforts, energizing your work, health and vitality. Love unites and heals.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Harmony requires effort. Don’t show unfinished work. Wait to make final decisions. Sort, plan and organize. Rest and review. Write down dreams and visions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork is essential. It could get messy. Adapt with social changes. Set goals high. When you fall, get back up. Steady each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Professional dreams don’t match with reality. Keep going anyway. Don’t stop in the mud patch; patiently keep advancing. Small steps add up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational pursuits could get messy. Costs and barriers could seem higher than anticipated. Ignore beautiful details and aim for functionality. Writing and studies flourish.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for the dust to settle before making big financial decisions. Research and discuss potential options and strategies. Avoid stepping on toes. Make backup plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your expectations to current conditions. Clean up a mess with your partner. Despite chaos or misunderstandings, keep communicating. Creative collaboration provides solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exercise clears your head. You can see your own physical limitations. Prioritize health and relax your standards. The rules seem to change mid-game.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Teach a lesson about waiting. Find romantic moments hidden in the chaos. Put in extra effort for your sweetheart or partner. Express your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You may need to make a mess to realize a domestic vision. Get family on board. Adapt to shifting circumstances. Feed everyone and keep cleaning.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Review data and sift facts to find the answer you’ve been looking for. Tally, outline and sort information. Edit and craft. Share your story.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating income. Ignore mess or distractions, and focus on your objective. Make your deadlines and keep promises. Rely on and provide team support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Dress for the part you want. You can see what doesn’t work. Take action to advance what does. Show appreciation to someone who is helping.