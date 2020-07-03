Today’s Birthday (07/03/20). Together, you’re stronger this year. Collaborate with a dedicated partnership for satisfying wins. Adapt to social change. Make educational plans. Take charge this summer, before supporting your partner through a change. Meditating and planning next winter inspires a revitalization of your work and health. Collaboration flowers.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find another route around a roadblock to realize your professional aim. Discipline is required and the payoff is worth it. Angels guide your actions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise your study and travel plans, again. Dreams could seem distant. Consistent small steps add up, though. Find clever ways to advance. Try something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your collaborative efforts to guard and grow shared resources. Maintain steady momentum to get farther than expected. Stay alert and in action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen your collaboration and partnership. Small changes can reap big rewards. Negotiate to refine the plan. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Represent.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with health and work pays off in long-term benefits. Adapt by shifting strategies for growth. Strengthen your infrastructure. Recharge and energize your work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Whatever doesn’t work with your romantic relationship becomes apparent. Loved ones provide emotional support. Share it. Put in corrections. Disciplined efforts advance for long-term gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Renovate or relocate? You may consider big domestic changes, repairs and improvements. Patiently maintain a disciplined effort. Update your long-term plan and keep going for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flourishes, despite uncertainty and illusions. Doubts interfere with progress. Keep building your portfolio, crafting your work and refining. Polish your marketing materials.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize practical objectives and postpone what you can. Tap new revenue sources. Sidestep obstacles. Follow the most reliable path. Take advantage of a profitable opportunity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Persistent action fulfills personal goals. Long-term objectives get realized through small, steady steps. Fortune follows heartfelt action. Get moving for what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider and imagine. Revise plans. Envision what you want and plot your new course. Avoid fantasies, rumors and illusions, and stick to solid ground.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Find new ways to collaborate with teammates. Avoid travel or traffic. Adjust your focus, and keep advancing through coordinated efforts. Communication is key.