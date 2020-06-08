Today’s Birthday (06/08/20). Work together for lucrative gain this year. Disciplined practice leads to satisfying educational discoveries. Resolving an issue with your partner leads to a lucrative boom phase. Adapt strategies for new financial priorities this summer, before personal growth leads to new levels of partnership and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Friends can make interesting connections. Stick close to basics and build a collaborative effort on strong foundations. Experience pays.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional project. Your work is gaining respect. Master the rules before breaking them. Smile for the cameras, as the spotlight shifts your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate the possibilities. Dig deep and discover a hidden truth. Research and exploration engage your intellectual curiosity. Avoid distractions. Learn new tricks from a master.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial obligations with your partner’s support. Focus on practical priorities. Strengthen foundational elements. Self-discipline contributes to your shared cause. Coordinate to share the load.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Romance can kindle, especially after the chores are done. Find creative ways to reward their practical efforts. Collaboration wins.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your physical health and labor. Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Revise routines with practices for strength and endurance. Pamper your immune system.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family fun. Play games and relax. Practice your favorite sports, arts and crafts. Heed wisdom from children.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household matters call. Strengthen foundational systems with repairs or upgrades. Dedicate disciplined efforts for a beneficial home improvement. Share a feast with the crew.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Use your persuasive charms. You can learn what you need to know. Follow directions carefully. Stay cool in chaotic moments. Ask for what’s needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale appreciates positive cash flow. Discipline is required. Abundance is available with focused attention and dedicated energy. You can get the necessary resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with small kindnesses. Don’t worry about money, but don’t spend much, either. Savor hot water and fragrant bubbles. Focus on what you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Tranquil settings inspire your imagination. Avoid noise or chaos and find a peaceful hideaway. Meditate on eternal questions. Notice the present moment. Make plans.