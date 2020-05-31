Today’s Birthday (05/31/20). Collaborative efforts get lucrative this year. Do the homework before launching investigations, explorations and adventures. Navigate summer transitions with a partner, before your income rockets. Take shared finances in new directions. Personal change and discovery next winter lead to romantic and creative collaboration. Connect and share passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. You’re particularly sensitive. It’s not a good time to gamble. Remain forgiving with miscommunications. Patience lowers your stress levels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discipline with health and fitness pays off. Expect communication and transportation delays or errors. Slow to avoid accidents. Movement and exercise provide soothing energy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A romantic barrier is dissolving. Go for substance over symbolism. Put energy into planning. Things could get messy and chaotic. Laughter is sweet medicine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discipline with domestic projects provides satisfying results. Things may not go as planned. Expect potential disagreements, chaos and messes. Provide family support. Tend your garden.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration follows consistent practice. Put in the time and reap the rewards. Provide support when a loved one leans on you. Discover a surprise ending.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative with sales and marketing. Let friends help you negotiate a good deal. Adapt and strategize solutions. Connect with your tribe. Provide excellent service.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle personal matters. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Pamper yourself with small luxuries like soap and hot water. Savor sweet alone time. Develop passions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Retreat from the world temporarily. It’s emotion versus reason. Avoid arguments that you can’t win. Discover creativity hidden in solitude. Imagine an inspiring vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fantasies may have to be delayed. Stick to your schedule and your budget. You’re gaining respect. Find ways to connect with your community.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Play by the rules to solve a professional puzzle. Listen to what associates are saying. Follow through on deadlines and promises, despite challenges.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Broaden your perspective. Consider ideas that you ignored before. Outline your goals for persuasive impact. Streamline your work routines. Adapt to changes with humor and grace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Finances come to the forefront. Don’t let a windfall slip through your fingers. Listen to conflicting opinions carefully. Collaborate for shared gain. Grab an opportunity.