Today’s Birthday (05/11/20). Your explorations bear fruit this year. Grow professional skills with persistence. Adapt to shifting finances with a joint venture, inspiring tighter coordination and connection. Resolve income challenges by banding together to advance a financial collaboration this winter. Explore incredible new terrain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and communications flourish, with Mercury in Gemini. Review team participation, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Strengthen connections in new ways through this autumn. Revise social plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review and revamp your career over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn long-term reward. The next few weeks favor making money, with Mercury in Gemini.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise plans for upcoming adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Saturn retrograde for three months. You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde this quarter, financial discipline pays extra dividends. Enjoy peaceful privacy, with Mercury in Gemini. Process transitions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team’s especially hot for several weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. For three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen and revise collaborations. Return to what worked before.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career growth comes through communication and connection over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Revise health practices over three months, with Saturn retrograde.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Renew old games and pastimes this quarter, with Saturn retrograde. Reinvent romance. Get nostalgic and retrospective. Expand educational boundaries over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Revisit plans for home infrastructure, with Saturn retrograde over three months. Finish old projects. Shared profits arise through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Refine and polish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances. Create partnership through communication, with Mercury in Gemini.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share work, health and fitness solutions, with Mercury in Gemini. Exert budgetary discipline over three months, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Stay frugal. Return to basics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun arise in conversation, with Mercury in Gemini. Self-discipline produces results with Saturn retrograde in your sign this quarter. Plan personal projects.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express yourself at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss renovation possibilities. Reconsider long-term dreams, with Saturn retrograde over three months.