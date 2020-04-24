Today’s Birthday (04/24/20). Expand your horizons this year. Discipline with your work leads to rising value and excellence. Revise shared budgets this summer, before muses inspire your creativity. Shift itineraries to avoid obstacles. Budget for reduced winter income before a shared venture blossoms into gold. You’re learning valuable skills.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your past work speaks well for you. Dedicate your talents to a lucrative project. Fall into some good luck. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Schedule time to indulge a personal passion. Relax and enjoy yourself. Take advantage of a lucky chance. You can take solid ground. Results satisfy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider current circumstances from a spiritual perspective. Listen to your heart and align your plans toward what you love. Meditate on what’s next.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies. Have patience with communications. Coordinate efforts to advance a shared cause. A long-desired prize is within reach.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears at work. The truth isn’t as expected. Stay calm despite changes or confusion. Revise plans. Find a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study a subject of lasting interest. Read, discuss and write about a fascinating subject. Persuade with clear arguments. The truth gets revealed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together to generate positive cash flow for shared accounts. Consistent efforts win. Coordinate your moves before making them. Strategize and organize plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Change direction intuitively. Synchronize schedules with your partner. Support each other with a surprising development. Make sure that practical priorities get managed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Establishing efficient routines saves money, time and energy. Take extra care of your physical health and well-being despite challenges. Rest and good food work wonders.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Use what you’ve kept hidden. Enjoy your special toys and games. Have fun with family and friends. Romance would be delightful. Make an excellent connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Tend your garden. Manage domestic tasks and chores. Cook up something delicious and share it with the ones you love. Help others adjust to changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a leap of faith. Look at the situation from another vantage. Direct your passion toward solutions and communicational bridges. Reach out and connect.