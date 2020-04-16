Martha “Marty” Ashenfelter celebrated her 95th birthday on Thursday. She was born April 23, 1925, the daughter of Ferdinand and Victoria (Gehr) Kubitschek of Salina. Marty is the youngest of three children. Her siblings are HelenSamsel, Springfield, MO, and Ray Kubitschek, who is deceased. She married Russel L. Ashenfelter on October 27, 1949. He passed away November 22, 1969. She has one child, Becky Augustine (Mel) of Salina. She has two grandchildren, Andrew (Jackie) Augustine of Lima, Ohio, and Adam (Lisa) Augustine of Bartlesville, OK, and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Aubree of Bartlesville. Martha worked in the office at Stiefel’s Department Store for 12 years and later Klines Department Store for 20 years. Then, she worked in the office at Wardens retiring in 1994. .

To help celebrate her special day, please join in sending birthday cards to her at 600 Georgetown Road, Salina, KS 67401