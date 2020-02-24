Today’s Birthday (02/24/20). Advance professionally by leaps and bounds this year. Strong collaboration produces excellent results. Winter team victories come before a breakdown with someone beloved; career changes redirect you toward fun, family and romance. New domestic directions lead to blossoming professional opportunities. Prioritize matters of heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Quietly wait for developments. Consider long-term consequences. Actions taken now can have long-lasting impacts. Study and plan your moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your social status is rising. Expand your territory. Your recent work reflects you well. Invest into a shared dream. Collaborate for long-lasting community benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Set your professional goals high. More is possible. Take new ground. Expand with discipline and determination. Fortune amplifies your own commitment levels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Launch an educational adventure. Use what you’re learning to benefit family and friends. Make long-distance connections and reach a wider circle. Discuss future options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Everything seems possible. Friends help you make an important connection. You can get the funding to empower a shared venture. File papers, contracts and applications.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s perspective for a wider view. You’re learning quickly. Support each other with the tasks at hand. You’re a powerful team.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical performance seems energized. Practice your moves. Give it your all. Build upon strong foundations. Imagine perfection and then go for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Make plans and schedule future connections. Imagine delightful encounters and set them up. Light candles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family matters. The neighborhood provides what you need. Renovate and repair with help from your local community. Draw upon hidden resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get your message out. Make and share powerful connections. Greater impact is possible. Take advantage of a beneficial development. Your story has legs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A lucrative venture benefits from your attention. Provide excellence. Plug a financial leak. Look at what you have from another perspective. Keep customers satisfied.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream beckons. You can see the road to take. Adapt as you go. Overcome old fears. A respected mentor inspires action.