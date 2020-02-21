Today’s Birthday (02/21/20). Realize professional dreams this year. Group efforts win incredible results with consistent coordination. Team breakthroughs this winter help you navigate a romantic obstacle and an industry-wide shift before passions ignite. Overcome a household challenge next winter, before new professional doors open. Love inspires.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make use of a team advantage. Watch for an opportunity and run with it. A lovely prize is within view. Advance through community connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is making a good impression on someone important. Polish and prepare. Social connections benefit your venture. Share the latest and network.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get out and go when conditions are good. Tread lightly along the trail. Mix business and pleasure. Explore fresh terrain. Keep things simple.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected, especially with shared finances. Provide motivation for powerful action. Present options and predictable outcomes. Make a lucrative decision together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner find a spontaneous opportunity to advance your collaboration. Listen to your heart. Give an extra push to make the deadline.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a leap ahead. You’re energized. Practice physical routines and take them to the next level. Benefit from the work you’ve been doing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative and charming. Enjoy the company of people you love, respect and admire. Discover a mutual enchantment and investigate further.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply your creative talents to come up with domestic solutions. Consider color and mood, texture and lighting, as you plan practical functional improvements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect, network and share. Tactful communication allows for mutual support. Use your wits to solve a problem. Do the homework. Good news comes from afar.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity is worth chasing, as long as your heart’s involved. Help bring a brilliant idea to light. Passion inspires sales and marketing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Energize a personal ambition, dream or wish. What would it take? Look for a lucky break and find one. Make your move.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Choose private over public settings. Recharge in peaceful surroundings. Realizations, wonderings and epiphanies inspire. You can see the road to a dream realized.