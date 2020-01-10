Houseplants can have us gardening year-round. They add a decorative touch to a home, and they emit oxygen and help remove toxins to purify the air.



Shopping for your first houseplant or adding more to your collection can be an exciting experience. How does one choose a houseplant? I look for ones with interesting texture, foliage and form. More importantly does it appear healthy. Here are some tips when shopping for a houseplant and for maintaining it.



• CHOOSING A PLANT – Look for plants with healthy green foliage and dense, bushy growth. One with an abundance of closed buds is a better choice than one in full bloom. Always check for insects at the tips of new branches, at the places where the leaves join the stems and on the underside of the leaves.

• LIGHT – Plants grown only for attractive foliage require less light. Succulents or cacti and flowering plants require direct sunlight. Succulents and cacti do make ideal houseplants since indoors the humidity is dry, and they prefer that kind of environment.

• SPACE - Plants grow at different rates. For immediate gratification in a small area, Norfolk Pine, Dracena Marginata, Fiddle Leaf Fig tree, Schefflera and Rubber Tree are some serious contenders for making a statement in a small space.

• INDOOR TEMPERATURE – Many houseplants are tropical in origin, so they prefer high humidity. If you are in a climate where humidity is low indoors, you can raise the humidity several ways. Misting plants, keeping pots on water-filled trays or grouping plants near one another to trap existing moisture can help raise the humidity for houseplants.

• WATERING – The biggest problem is overwatering houseplants. Choose a container with good drainage. Add water to the top of the soil surface until water comes out the drainage holes. Or watering can be done by placing the pot into a container filled with water and leave it remain in the container for fifteen minutes. Tepid water is best for watering to avoid shocking plants and causing them to wilt.

• FEEDING - Read the care tag on the plant for fertilizing and keeping your plant healthy. If you are unsure about the feeding of a particular houseplant, experts at your local garden center or floral shop should be able to provide answers to your questions.

• MAINTENANCE – Plant foliage should be rinsed under a gentle stream of tepid water about every two weeks to remove dust or dirt. Larger plants may be harder to rinse, so with a soft, clean cloth, gently wipe the foliage. As you wipe the leaves, use your other hand to support the undersides of the leaves.

Keeping me company in my home are a variety of houseplants. They all have interesting foliage, texture and some even flower. A mini cactus, a dracaena, an English ivy, a bromeliad, an orchid, a kalanchoe and a bird’s nest fern comprise my indoor garden.



Maybe you too will find a spot on your kitchen windowsill for a small succulent or an empty space for a beautiful orchid beside your bedside. Houseplants will reward you daily.