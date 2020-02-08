TOPEKA

1. Harlem Globetrotters

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10

Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive

Price: $20-$259

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their "Pushing the Limits" show to Topeka, and will feature Big Easy Logton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Swish Sutton and Torch George. The show blends high jinks with basketball skills, including ball handling, high flying dunks and a new record breaking attempt. For more information: bit.ly/2OsrEWj.

LAWRENCE

2. Harry Potter Book Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Where: Abe and Jake's Landing, 8 E. 6th St.

Price: Free admission

Abe and Jake's Landing will transform into a magical world where guests can listen to the Harry and the Potters band, compete in the Triwizard tournament and purchase books. For more information: bit.ly/3bcznSh.

TOPEKA

3. "I Dream a World" exhibit

When: Feb. 14-June 13

Where: Mulvane Art Museum, 1700 S.W. College Ave.

Price: Free

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker's exhibit features 75 black and white images of historically and socially influential women, including Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee and Oprah Winfrey. For more information: bit.ly/2OyKlbc.

MANHATTAN

4. Imani Winds with Jon Nakamatsu

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

Where: McCain Auditorium, 207 McCain Auditorium

Price: $29-49

The Imani Winds will perform with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, and together they will showcase a world of classical music. The performance will include "Solace" by Scott Joplin, "Quartet #8 Op. 110," by Dmitri Shostakovich, "Sextext for Piano and Winds" by Francis Poulenc and "La Nouvelle Orleans" by Lalo Shifrin. For more information: bit.ly/2OsX8fi.

TOPEKA

5. Laugh Lines

When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $12.75

Laugh Lines is one of Topeka Civic Theatre's improv comedy company's that entertains with comedy sketches and audience participation games. For more information: bit.ly/3724GvZ.

ELSEWHERE

6. "Map of My Kingdom"

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma

Price: Free

"Map of My Kingdom," written by Iowa's poet laureate Mary Swander, tackles the issue of land transition. Following the play will be a discussion and panel. A community potluck will start at 12:30 p.m. Brisket will be served. For more information: bit.ly/2UrlR7q.

TOPEKA

7. Topeka Home Show

When: noon-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive

Price: $8

Shop new home products, services, builders, remodelers and contractors. For more information: bit.ly/2twoSrW.

LAWRENCE

8. Valentines Day Dinner and Beer Pairing

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Fields and Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St.

Price: $75

Enjoy a five-course dinner with five beer pairings. The menu includes an olive tapenade flatbread, blood orange salad, cauliflower soup, beer brined pork chop and strawberry cheesecake. For more information: bit.ly/2H0boYy.

TOPEKA

9. Biryani and Blues

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Globe Indian Cuisine, 117 S.E. 10th Ave.

Price: $8-$18

This event features Ellie Smith and Justin Fowler. A Sunday supper buffet will be served and will feature a variety of authentic Indian dishes. The first people to arrive over the age of 21 will receive a complimentary tasting of Taj Mahal beer. For more information: bit.ly/2vRD4wt.

TOPEKA

10. French and Italian Baroque Masterworks

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Grace Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $5-$10

Zsolt Eder and Friends returns to Grace Cathedral to perform a tribute to the Italian and French Baroque music of Corelli, Couperin, Vivaldi and Monteverdi. For more information: bit.ly/2S2mTFq