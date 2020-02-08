DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Pal-entine's Dance (6:30-9 p.m., appropriate for all ages, includes snacks, games, a beginner dance lesson, a birthday jam and competitions). Cost is $10 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Valentines Day Party: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Shermie at the Piano, Door Prizes, Lounge; Sierra band, 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Main Hall.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fed. 12, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

Iration: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $25-$119.

Blunts & Blondes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $15-$79.

THEATER

"Baskerville: Sherlock Holmes": 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

Laugh Lines: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $12.75.

Sara Crewe/Miss Minchin: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $6-$10.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13.

Fantastic Fungi": 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Parasite": 1:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

Ball at the Hall: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Liberty Hall Cinema, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and Thursday, Feb. 13, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Bleeding Kansas 2020 Program Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Constitution Hall State Historic Site, 319 Elmore St., Lecompton. "They Put Up More Than Hay: Joel and Emily Grover, Their Barn, and the Underground Railroad" by Judy Sweets, historical researcher and genealogist, and Kerry Altenbernd, historian and John Brown interpreter. Cost: Suggested $3 donation per adult. Information: 887-6520, tim.rues@ks.gov.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Computerized Genealogy: 5-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Central Park Community Center, 1534 S.W. Clay St. Get started in genealogy and learn how to use your library's print and online resources. Receive a pedigree chart and other helpful forms for keeping records as you research your family tree. Bring your laptop or tablet to create a free FamilySearch account. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/computerized-genealogy-tickets-87178478175.

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive. Cost: $15-$259. Information: Ticketmaster.

Valentines Fill-A-Bear: 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Kansas Student Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. Join SUA for valentines themed Fill-a-Bear. Cost: $5-$7. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-fill-a-bear-tickets-90649139015.

Fido and Felix: Essential Oils for Dogs and Cats: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Classic Bean, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Road. Learn dilution ratios, application methods, safety tips and bonus recipes to use on your dog and/or cat. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/fido-felix-essential-oils-for-dogs-cats-tickets-92831029107.

Free introductory session at Keys of Joy!: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Keys of Joy! Studio, 1540 Wakarusa Drive, Suite SE, Lawrence. Free introductory sessions give you all the facts you need to make the best decision about piano for you or your family. You will learn what sets our method apart from traditional learning methods, how our students learn so many songs in their first year, and you will even learn how to play part of a song. You'll also learn about our studio, meet one of the owners and hear his personal story. Space is limited and you need only one ticket per family. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/free-introductory-session-at-keys-of-joy-tickets-90783669399.

Pre- Valentines Paint Sip n Party: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Westlake Shelter House, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd. Singles, couples or girls night out. Ticket includes everything you need to create a fun painting and enjoy a great night with friends. Cost: $20. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/pre-valentines-paint-sip-n-party-tickets-90952891547.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers Chili Battle: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Lee Arena/Topeka, 1901 S.W. Mulvane St. Support our mission, eat great food, enter to win prizes and check out great silent auction items. Cost: $10. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/shawnee-county-crime-stoppers-chili-battle-tickets-91055388117.

Galentine's Day Event: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, West Ridge Mall, 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Road. The Firehouse and Angel will be joining us for a fun wood and paint craft. Attendees must call to register to participate in this event. Non-registrants will not be able to participate. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-event-tickets-91815888795.

"The Vagina Monologues: Liberated Sisters": 7:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. The Vagina Monologues: Liberated Sisters is a performance that tells the stories of women: white, black, trans, Native American, East Asian, and others. We will share excerpts from Eve Ensler’s "The Vagina Monologues" plus original music, dance and monologues inspired by local women. Information: 843-2787, marketing@lawrenceartscenter.org.

Sweetheart Slime: 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Feb. 14, Friday, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W 10th Ave. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime with your valentine. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

St. Valentines Day Massacre Laser Tag Tournament: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Laser Trooper Laser Tag, 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Road. This is an 18 and older solo tournament that guarantees you four games. Included in the cost is food that will be catered. Cost: $25-$35. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/st-valentines-day-massacre-laser-tag-tournament-tickets-91059925689.

Valentine's Wine Dinner: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Glaciers Edge Winery, 1636 S.E. 85th St., Wakarusa. Enjoy a special night of fine wine and food at Glaciers Edge Winery. Lago Vista Grill's Gypsy Chef will be preparing a three-course dinner with choice of Alaskan Wild Caught Glazed Salmon or Tri Tip Steak. Includes one glass of Glaciers Edge wine and live music by Al Jolly. Cost: $35. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-wine-dinner-tickets-91240016345.

Anthony Gomes: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Jayhawk Theate, 720 S Jackson. Cost: $20. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/anthony-gomes-tickets-90374742287.

"I Dream A World": 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Washburn University, 1700 S.W. Jewell Ave. This exhibition includes a collection of 75 black-and-white photographs by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker accompanied by compelling interviews conducted by Lanker when the photos were taken. Information: https://myvoicetix.com/events/i-dream-a-world-2-15-2020/tickets.

Sweetheart Slime: 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime with your valentine. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Topeka Symphony Youth Philharmonic Orchestra Performance: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Join players from the Topeka Symphony Youth Philharmonic Orchestra for a musical experience for all ages. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Kansas Authors Club Local Chapter Monthly Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. The Kansas Authors Club meets at this location the third Saturday of every month. Published and wannabe authors in all genres and all ages are welcome. Information: dickandfran@sbcglobal.net.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Valentines Day Party, 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Valloween Costume Party, 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Josh Hoover (Acoustic Covers). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Four Directions (Classic Rock). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 785-232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: The Coots, 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, Feb. 12; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beer & Yoga, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

TAILGATORS SPORTS PUB & GRUB, 2025 S.W. Urish Road: 272-1432.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Josh Vowell and Whitney Frost, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Kye Colors, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets: $10. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; KU vs Oaklahoma, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. www.replaylounge.com.