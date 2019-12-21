Molly Wisman received an early Christmas gift at a recent performance of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

In recognition of her 50 years of participation as a violinist, the orchestra surprised her by turning a holiday number into a family affair.

The orchestra has a tradition of auctioning off the role of guest conductor for the song “Jingle Bells Forever” at its annual Capitol Federal Holiday Concert. By means of some subterfuge, Wisman’s husband, Alan, secretly won the bid this year as a way of celebrating her tenure with the orchestra.

“It took some work to arrange for a ‘proxy bidder’ so that Molly wouldn’t know Alan was trying to win this opportunity,” said Bob Keckeisen, executive director of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra. “He gave the person a limit, but it was enough to win the auction. But that was in February at the annual gala. So they then had to keep it a secret for 10 months.”

Keckeisen said Kathy Maag, general manager of the orchestra, was the primary accomplice helping Alan Wisman bid covertly at the auction. To keep the secret, symphony conductor Kyle Wylie Pickett prepped Alan by practicing conducting with a recording of the song.

“I knew with her 50th year coming up, I wanted to do something to recognize her accomplishment,” Alan Wisman said. “It was a couple of years in the making. It worked out as a gigantic surprise. She couldn’t have been more shocked.

“When you plan a surprise, a number of people have to be involved. They were able to keep it a secret and we pulled it off. A lot of things could have somehow spoiled the surprise, but it all worked.”

But Alan stepping in as guest conductor was only part of the surprise. Keckeisen also schemed to have the Wismans’ son, Sam, a professional percussionist, sit in with the orchestra without telling Molly. Next he worked the couple's daughter, Mindi, into the plan. Mindi, primarily a vocalist, agreed to join the percussion section on sleigh bells.

“During the intermission, Alan and Sam slipped backstage to get changed to come on stage,” Keckeisen said. “Mindi met them there without her mom knowing.”

Pickett introduced “Jingle Bells Forever” by announcing that this year’s guest conductor would be a surprise, even to the entire orchestra. He then said that in honor of her 50 years of participation, the number would be conducted by Molly Wisman’s husband. And as a special treat, he added, the orchestra would be joined by her children.

“I was totally shocked. I just had no clue it was happening,” Molly Wisman said. “I go to the concert with my husband, just like always, and he’s wearing street clothes. And the next thing I know he comes out in a tux.

“Then my children come in to be part of it, too. After I got over the initial shock, it was really fun.”

Having her children participate was significant, Molly Wisman said, because the symphony has always been part of their lives.

Upon graduating from high school in Wichita, Molly Wisman attended Washburn as a music major with an emphasis on violin performance. She immediately began playing with the symphony in 1969, while still a teenager.

“I loved the music, the performance aspect, and the camaraderie with (the other members), and of course the audience,” she said. “I know a lot of the audience members. It’s continued over all the years to be a part of the whole family’s lives. My children grew up with it.”

But with the surprise accomplished, for Alan Wisman there was still the task of conducting the orchestra.

"I had no training at all and couldn’t rehearse like they normally would," said Alan Wisman, owner of Einstein’s Outdoor Outfitters. "So they gave me a disc with the recording. I would put it on in my shop, and people would come in and see me flailing my arms about.

"My son told me, ‘Dad, just remember 'and one.' They're all trained musicians and they know what to do. You just have to get them started.' It's a piece they play every year. So it didn’t matter if there was a human being in front of them, or a ghost, or me. They are going to play no matter what."

Equally untrained for her role playing the bells, Mindi prepared with an instructional video that Sam provided.

"Bob had to let the percussion section know in advance, because you can imagine having two people walk in unannounced. That wouldn’t work," Alan Wisman said. "So he let them know that a couple of guests would be joining on that number."

Keckeisen said a booklet was distributed honoring 24 members of the orchestra who have at least 25 years of longevity. He said only a few others in the history of the Topeka symphony have reached the 50-year mark.