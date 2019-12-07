Hey everyone,

I hope the holiday season is treating you all well. It's such a magical time with all of the lights and decorations going up.

But you can't forget the hectic nature of the season either. If you aren't stressing out yet about what to buy family and friends, are you even doing Christmas right?

While I may not be the best at shopping for Christmas, I do have a few pointers for you this year.

First of all, I want to remind you all to shop local. An easy way to give back to your community is to purchase your gifts locally. From being on social media, I find it really easy to do this.

Every day, I see something on Facebook about local businesses offering gift cards, which is a super easy gift and something that everyone loves.

Winterfest in Topeka is also a great activity to take part in. It started this weekend, but will continue on Dec. 14 and 21. It is not only a great way to get some shopping done in downtown Topeka, but to also enjoy carriage rides and get your little ones a picture with Santa.

Another great tool to use when shopping is a site called rakuten.com.

For those not familiar with Rakuten, you start by going to the website, then search for the store you are wanting to online shop at. Rakuten takes you to your preferred site and allows you to earn cash back on your purchases.

My mom loves this site, and I plan to use it this year while Christmas shopping.

According to a list of holiday shopping tips from goodhousekeeping.com, free shipping day is Dec. 14. I honestly didn't know that was a thing, but it's another great tool to save some money.

Honestly, paying for shipping is the No. 1 deterrent for me to not shop online.

Let me know if you all have any unique holiday shopping trips, and I hope your holidays continue to bring you joy.