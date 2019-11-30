The Marshall County Arts Cooperative will present quartet Act of Congress during its Christmas concert Thursday at Marysville High School.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in the high school's auditorium, 1011 Walnut St.

Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased at mcatickets.com.

The four-member band out of Birmingham, Ala., uses bluegrass instrumentation and plays a mix of jazz, pop, rock, blues and country.

Act of Congress is made up of mandolinist Adam Wright, guitarist Chris Griffin, fiddler Connie Skellie and bassist Tim Carroll.

"Our instrumentation is bluegrass, but our style is extremely diverse," Carroll said. "Act of Congress is like a patchwork quilt, weaving together many different sounds and styles into one cohesive package."

According to a news release from the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, the band will perform Christmas songs, originals and covers.

Carroll said when sitting down to arrange a Christmas song, "all options are on the table."

"We welcome a departure from the way we, and everyone else is used to hearing the song performed," he said. "Our arrangements are packed with meter changes, key changes and comedic lyric rewrites, but still keep the songs familiar to the listener. We love playing them for people in a live setting."

Act of Congress will be the last band to perform as part of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative's 2019 season.

"There are always a lot of things going on this time of year, and I'm looking forward to sitting still for a while and listening to Act of Congress perform," said Hannah Malotte, treasurer for the arts cooperative. "Beautiful music always lifts me up, and I'm happy MCAC has lined up an excellent group to get us in the Christmas spirit. I think Act of Congress tickets would be a wonderful early Christmas gift for family or friends."