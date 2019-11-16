DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in two forms of swing dancing: Learn the beginner Lindy Hop, Level II Balboa. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Arnie and the Arnettes, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Lounge; Karaoke, 7-10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Lounge; Southbound, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Main Hall. Open to the Public.

MUSIC

“To God be the Glory” afternoons of praise and thanksgiving: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Come as you are. Information: www.greatoverlandstation.com or 232-5533.

Comethazine: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $25.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Ministry: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $35-$40.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Rico Nasty: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $15-$20.

Grand O' Opry: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests are Kinley Taylor Rice, Paul Root, and Sherry Dodson! Tickets: $10 and only available at the door. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or email grandoopry@gmail.com.

Space Laces & Must Die: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $15-$25.

THEATER

Legend of Georgia McBride: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $17.75.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 21.

"JoJo Rabbit": 1:50 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Tuesday; 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1:50 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"The Report": 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Sunday; 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday; 4:20 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Tuesday; 4:20 p.m. Wednesday; 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES



Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Science on Tap: Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Free State Brewing Co., 636 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Though not well known today, Native American petroglyphs carved on sandstone outcrops exist throughout the Smoky Hills of central Kansas. These carvings provide intriguing, but seldom studied, evidence of early people and the landscape. At this Science on Tap, join us as authors Rex Buchanan, Burke Griggs and Josh Svaty discuss their new book "Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills" and the challenges this project posed. The book and this presentation feature photographs from 14 sites in Russell, Ellsworth and Rice counties, providing a rare glimpse into a compelling part of Kansas history. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Fall Craft and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Mother Teresa Catholic Church, 2014 N.W. 46th St.

CASA Homes for the Holidays Patron Party: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets $75, includes tours of the homes from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by a party at the Topeka Country Club from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets are good for touring the homes for the entire weekend and are available at www.casaofshawneecounty.com or by calling 785-215-8282.

Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave.

Fall Craft and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Mother Teresa Catholic Church, 2014 N.W. 46th St.

"Frozen" Celebration: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Gear up for the release of "Frozen 2" by celebrating all things "Frozen." Come dressed as your favorite character, watch the first "Frozen" movie at 10 a.m., play some games and enjoy "Frozen" treats. Information: 580-4400.

CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, homes at 2859 S.W. MacVicar, 1028 S.W. Dartmoor Lane, 5740 S.W. Clarion Lakes Way and 3162 S.W. Shadow Lane. Tickets $12 in advance or $15 at the door, available for purchase at Topeka Hy-Vee, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store, Glory Days Pizza, online at casaofshawneecounty.com or by calling the CASA of Shawnee County office at 785-215-8282.



Free Family Art Experiences: Pixel Paint By Numbers: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Explore digital art, bit by bit, as you create your own pixel-based images. Information: 843-2787.



Meet Llama Llama!: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Grab your friends and bring your mama, meet your favorite — Llama Llama! Red Pajamas — at a story time just for you. We’ll get ready for Thanksgiving by reading Llama Llama Gives Thanks, followed by an appearance from Llama Llama himself! Information: 783-8300.



2019 Winter Wonderland 5K: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Lake Shawnee Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle. The Sunflower State Games has again teamed up with TARC to host the 2019 Winter Wonderland 5K at Lake Shawnee. Runners and walkers are invited to enjoy "the brightest 5K in Topeka" with a stroll through the light displays at the Campground of Lake Shawnee. The first 200 registrants will receive a commemorative item with their entry. Participants are invited to wear their best Holiday costume to enhance the spirit of the season while they run. Prizes awarded to the best-dressed runners. A post-race celebration will be held with awards, refreshments and chili provided by Wendy's. Cost: $25. Information: 235-2295, admin@sunflowergames.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Cliffsiver, 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Betty the Astronaut/Josh, 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Taking Back Emo Prom, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. Union Pacifics Big Steam Boy Locomotive, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Restless Natives(pop/Rock). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Burning Dandy's (Acoustic Covers and Originals). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 785-232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 20; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Nerd Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m. Saturday's, Yoga. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Old Fangled, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Deadland/Pickwick Commons/Luna, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19; Monolord/Blackwater Holylight, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: The Mad Kings/She Said, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Ghost Foot/Universe Contest/Evil Twin/Ultrawind, 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. www.replaylounge.com.