Topeka

1. NOTO Live

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Where: NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, 935 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: Free

NOTO Live is a street fest that will celebrate live art by featuring performers and buskers. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lO3j1M

Lawrence

2. In Conversation with Kevin Wilmott

When:7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11

Where: Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive, Lawrence

Price:Free

Filmmaker Kevin Wilmott talk about his career as a director, screenwriter, producer, civil rights activist and KU professor. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kqyCiO

Topeka

3. Kenya's Kids opening day

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Where: Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.

Price: $7.75 for children and adults, $7.65 for seniors

Kenya's Kids is the Kansas Children's Discovery Center's newest temporary exhibit. The exhibit allows kids to explore what life is like for kids in Kenya. For more information: https://bit.ly/2k0C8R2

Elsewhere

4. Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival

When: 5-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15

Where: Sir William's Hollow, 28170 Mt. Calvary Road, St. Marys

Price: Free

The Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival consists of vendors, an outdoor performance and a presentation of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." For more information: https://bit.ly/2k0k3m6

Topeka

5. Kansas Book Festival

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Kansas State Capitol, S.W. 8th and Van Buren St.

Price: Free

Authors and books with connections to Kansas will be present during the Kansas Book Festival and includes speaking panels and live demonstrations. For more information: https://bit.ly/2koU2go

Manhattan

6. Casey Donahew at The Hat

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: The Hat, 1315 W. Laramie St., Manhattan

Price: $20

Casey Donahew is a Texas-based country music singer whose new album "One Light Town" was released in 2019. For more information: https://bit.ly/2jZaQug

Topeka

7. Last Minute Folk

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.

Price: $15

Susan Picking, a pianist, singer and ukulele player will perform during Last Minute Folk. Picking released her CD "Down in Your Soul" in February of 2008. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lA6Al6

Topeka

8. Topeka Heart Walk

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Lake Shawnee, 3137 S.E. 29th St.

Price: Free

The Topeka Heart Walk is sponsored by Stormont Vail Health. The walk raises money for research and education. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lT551H

Lawrence

9. Boz Scaggs at the Lied Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10

Where: Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence

Price: $21-$75

Boz Scaggs is a Grammy-award winning artists who has produced songs like "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown." For more information: https://lied.ku.edu/?event=boz-scaggs

Topeka

10. Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Lake Shawnee, 3137 S.E. 29th St.

Price: $5 to donate a duck

In its 24th year, the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race benefits nonprofits in Topeka. About 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee for a race to the finish line. For more information: https://bit.ly/2luBuLQ