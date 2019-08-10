Hey everyone,

My name is Brianna, and I'm the new Food and Fun editor.

This week I wanted to tell you a little about myself and how excited I am to be telling your stories in the future.

A little background about me: I grew up in Sedalia, Mo., but have been living in Kansas for five years. I attended the University of Kansas from 2015 to 2018 and have been at The Topeka Capital-Journal since graduating.

During my time in Kansas, I have grown to love the area, and as someone who is fairly new to Topeka, I'm excited to grow to love this place as well.

I am excited for this new role as the Food and Fun editor to be able not only to find the parts of Topeka that are not as well known, but also to get to know the people that make Topeka what it is.

One thing I have noticed since moving here is how friendly people are and how willing they are to talk. Talking to someone who is a stranger can be difficult and scary, but I hope we get to the point where I don't feel like a stranger but rather a confidante.

I have been able to meet a fair number of you throughout the past year, but there are still so many people I want to meet.

I love telling stories, and more importantly, I love telling your stories — the good and bad ones. There are so many fascinating people, organizations and businesses in this town that people don't know about, and I'm eager to be the person who helps do that for you all.

I want to ask you all one thing: Help me help you. Help me tell those stories that you all have worked so hard to create.

I hope you all will reach out to me, and I will do the same. I can't wait to see where we go from here on out.