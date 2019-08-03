TOPEKA
1. Crusin’ the Capital Car Show
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: 12th and Jackson Streets, downtown Topeka
Price: Free to attend, $15-20 registration
This car show is open to all makes, models, years and styles of vehicles. Attendees range from classic muscle cars to vintage roadsters and more. Live entertainment, food trucks and beer gardens will also be available. For information: bit.ly/crusin2019.
LAWRENCE
2. Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing
When: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 10
Where: Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., Lawrence
Price: $5, must be 8 years or older
The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at their peak. There will also be a short informational talk about the Perseids. For information: bit.ly/Perseids2019.
TOPEKA
3. Blues Beatles
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7
Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.
Price: $25
The Blues Beatles began in 2013 when band member Marcos Viana began playing popular Beatles’ songs with a blue-sy twist. For information: bit.ly/BluesBeatlesTopeka.
TOPEKA
4. Second Saturday Concert Series
When: 7 to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: The Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave
Price: Free
An outdoor event, Black Top Thunder will be opening the August concert, followed by Chance Encounter. The bands play a mix of country, rock and a little bit of everything in between. For information: bit.ly/2ndSatConcertTopeka.
MANHATTAN
5. Tallgrass Tour Bus: Secrets of Energy
When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 South 3rd St., Manhattan
Price: $20 - 25
Get a behind the scenes tour of the Jeffrey Energy Center, the state’s biggest power plant, and Kansas State University’s Triga Mark II Nuclear Reactor Facility. For information: flinthillsdiscovery.org/377/Tallgrass-Tour-Bus.
TOPEKA
6. Summer Lab Event
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10
Where: Kansas Historical Society, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave.
Price: Free
Help process material recovered earlier this summer during the 2019 Kansas Archeology Training Program at the Tobias site in Rice County. You can participate in artifact sorting, water screening and flotation processing. For information: bit.ly/KHSsummerlab19.
ELSEWHERE
7. Tall Corn Festival
When: 4 - 10 p.m. Aug. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10, and 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Main Street, City Park, Rossville
Price: Free - $15
It’s a weekend full of activities, from slow pitch softball tournaments, free pool parties, corn parades, live music and more. This year’s featured performer is Bart Crow. For information: rcdckansas.com/tall-corn-2019.
TOPEKA
8. Rooftop Summer Concert Series
When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave.
Price: Free to enter, drinks vary
This week’s performers are The Steamboat Bandits, a bluegrass band from Kansas City, Mo. They have arranged many bluegrass standards and create their own music. For information: bit.ly/CyrusSeriesAug10.
LAWRENCE
9. Free State Brewery production tour
When: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Free State Brewing Production, 1927 Moodie Road
Price: Free
Enjoy a tour of the production and bottling facility in East Lawrence. If legal drinking age, bring an ID to try samples after the tour. To register: bit.ly/FreeStateAug10.
TOPEKA
10. ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, and 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10
Where: Topeka Civic Theatre,
Price: $22.75 - 47.25
It’s the last week of this classic musical, where silent films are turned into ‘talkies.’ A captivating performance, with all your favorite songs. For information: topekacivictheatre.com.