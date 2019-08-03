With real estate inventory at low levels across the country, many Americans are choosing to remodel or upgrade their existing homes instead of buying. Exterior home makeovers can offer homeowners a great return on their investment in the future if they do eventually decide to sell.

“I think one of the first things people see is the outside appearance of the house,” said Rick Flynn, co-owner of Martinek & Flynn Siding and Windows. “If you take the time to enhance that, it’s the first thing people are going to notice.”

Replacing siding, gutters, windows, doors and garage doors can drastically change the aesthetics of a house, especially if it’s been a while since the exterior has been updated. These upgrades are not only cosmetic in nature but can reduce the home’s maintenance requirements, an attractive quality for both homeowners and potential buyers.

“The main thing is painting. You’re not going to have to do all of the scraping,” Flynn said. “If they go with the products we have, they won’t have to paint every four to five years.”

Flynn says several different siding options are available, including vinyl, which is the business's most requested siding product. Today’s vinyl siding uses a solid-core foam back, so it looks and feels more like wood than it did 15 years ago.

Hardie board and LP Smart board are two other common siding choices today. Hardie board is made of concrete, while LP Smart board is a composite siding. Both are more expensive options than vinyl but can withstand years of use, while maintaining a like-new appearance.

“We use distinct, premium products,” Flynn said. “We have always stuck with the high-end product, and all of our products have a strong warranty.”

In addition to enhanced appearance and reduced maintenance, Flynn says another benefit to making over your home’s exterior is increased energy efficiency.

“If you have cracked glass and hardware, it will replace all of that, and they are going to be much more energy efficient,” Flynn said.

He says his customers also comment on noise reduction inside the house after they have had exterior work done.

“Even with siding, we’re adding insulation,” Flynn said. “People always notice that it’s better, and their bills will go down.”

In addition to lower energy bills, homeowners who make these changes may qualify for a tax credit through the Nonbusiness Energy Property Credit. Taxpayers who make energy-efficient improvements to their homes can offset some of their material costs this way. These improvements include adding home insulation and replacing exterior doors, windows and skylights with newer, approved models.

To receive these tax breaks, homeowners who are considering making improvements should act before the end of 2019, as the credits will be reduced each year after that through 2021.

Martinek & Flynn has been doing business in the Topeka community for 60 years, and the company prides itself on its experience, length of time in business and ability to help bring customers’ visions to life.

“We’ve been around a long time,” Flynn said. “We’re working on our third generation, and we see it continuing on. If people do have a problem, we’ll be here to take care of it. Service is a big thing for us.”

One of the services Martinek & Flynn offers is free, no-pressure estimates.

“We give free estimates, so if they’re even considering doing something, give us a call,” Flynn said.

Part of the process for him is gathering ideas from his clients and then offering suggestions based on the products available. Computer software allows potential clients to see their vision in a digital format so they can decide if it's really what they want before investing in materials and labor.

“Some people really want to change the appearance, so you can change the materials like putting stone and vinyl together,” Flynn said. “People have a vision of what they want, and we have the products to help them get there.”

