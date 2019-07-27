LAWRENCE
1. Douglas County Fair
When: Monday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.
Price: Free
Enjoy a wide range of activities, including concerts, exhibits, tractor pulls and a bull bash. For information: dgcountyfair.com.
TOPEKA
2. 'Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr.'
When: Sunday, July 28-Aug. 11
Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.
Price: $6-$10
"Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr." follows the "Madagascar" characters as they escape form New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. For information: https://bit.ly/2JZvza9.
MANHATTAN
3. The Bell Brothers Jazz Duo
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Where: Sparrow Specialty Coffee, 1437 Anderson Ave.
Price: Free
Originally from Manhattan, the Bell Brothers play as a piano and saxophone jazz duo. For information: https://bit.ly/2SAiesM.
TOPEKA
4. Last Minute Folk Concert Series: Flagship Romance
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28
Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.
Price: $10 for students, $15 for adults
Flagship Romance, consisting of Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson, are an alternative folk duo. For information: https://bit.ly/2JMt1xc.
ELSEWHERE
5. Paddle Dragoon Creek
When: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Carbolyn State Park, Lyndon
Price: Free-$40
Hosted by Topeka's Dirty Girl Adventures, attendees will paddle for about two hours on Dragoon Creek. For information: https://bit.ly/2yadWPy.
TOPEKA
6. Adopt a Pet Yoga
When: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Norsemen Brewing Co., 830 N. Kansas Ave.
Price: $5
Helping Hands Humane Society will bring animals for people to meet while doing yoga. For information: https://bit.ly/2OeY4WJ.
TOPEKA
7. Dog Stars
When: 9-10 a.m., 11-12 a.m., 7-8 p.m.
Where: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.
Price: Free
Famous border collies Joey and Sienna will perform "star-quality" tricks and tell exciting stories about constellations. For information: https://bit.ly/2JOKoNV.
TOPEKA
8. The Cate Brothers
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.
Price: $20
Singer-songwriter-musician duo Earl and Ernest Cate, from Fayetteville, Ark., became performers of country soul music in the 1960s at clubs and dances in Arkansas. For information: https://bit.ly/2M6Ze45.
TOPEKA
9. The Magic Mike Experience
When: 8 p.m Sunday, July 28
Where: Topeka Sports Cabaret, 4216 N.E. Seward Ave.
Price: $19.95-$34.95
The Magic Mike Experience is an electrifying, high-energy performance showcasing men as they dance, sing and strip in choreographed routines. Must be 21 and older to attend. For information: https://bit.ly/2Szo5id.
MANHATTAN
10. Summer Spanish Wine Series
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 29
Where: 324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.
Price: $20-$40
Aquam Vinos will walk guests through various regions of Spanish wine, including the Rioja, Bierzo and Requena regions. For information: https://bit.ly/2JOe1z2.