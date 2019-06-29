Hey all —

As the Topeka Civic Theatre's 2018-19 season prepares to debut its final mainstage production for the season, I began looking forward to what Topeka's local theater is gearing up for next.

I reached out to TCT's marketing director, Jennifer Haugh, and learned Friday's premiere of "Singin' in the Rain" marks the theater's 20th year in the Gage School Building. To commemorate that, 20 bright yellow umbrellas are hanging in the lobby. Haugh said she is excited for the show and hinted that the special effects replicate some very real meteorological events hinted at in the title.

On Thursday, TCT teased its 2019-20 season on its website, highlighting each new show.

A few standouts I saw were Bram Stoker's "Dracula," "A Christmas Story, The Musical," "We Will Rock You," and Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical," all on the mainstage.

Each year I am curious which shows the theater will select for its young audiences. This year, TCT will produce a new musical based on "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," called "Ichabod." Fittingly, the show debuts a few weeks before Halloween. The other performance is Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"

One last show I'd like to highlight will be popular among younger audiences — Disney's "Frozen Jr.," based on the 2018 Broadway musical. This musical is based on the popular 2013 film following sisters Elsa and Anna and their magical life in Arendelle.

This season is full of new and classic productions, which I plan to further highlight in next week's Food & Fun section.