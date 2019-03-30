DANCE

Square Dance Lessons: 7:15-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st St. Beginner, intermediate or advanced dancers come join in free dance lessons led by a certified caller of 20+ years. Information: 272-2620.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Band: Leon, Mike and Bob. Information: 478-4760

Dance at The Vinewood: Wakarusa River Band: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 5, The Vinewood, 2848 S.W. 29th St. The Wakarusa River Band is heading to Topeka for a night of great music on an open dance floor. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, hello@vinewoodvenue.com.

MUSIC

Dwight Yoakam: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Tickets: $45.



Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, April 1, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Kero Kero Bonito: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $16-$18.

KU Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr., Lawrence. Special Guest: Renee Rosnes on the piano. Tickets: $14-$25.

Black Moth Super Rainbow: 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $17-$20.

Nataanii Means: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr., Lawrence. Tickets: $14-$25.

The Mental Music Scene: 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, The Landing Grille and Bar, 2920 S.E. Croco Road. A benefit concert for mental health education and awareness. Cost: $10. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mental-music-scene-tickets-55723971900.

We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $22-$25.

The Main Street Opry: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Benew Youth Center, 4th and Main, Tonganoxie. Live Country Music featuring special guests Carl Walby and Kathy Lynn with the Main Street Opry Band (Stan Steele, Monty Tatom, Mike Bush, Carl Cook and Andy Lindberg) and Teresa Steele. Tickets: adults $15, seniors $12, kids 12 and under $5.

THEATER

Crooner John Wilt's one-man show: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, The Columbian, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego. Free event.

The Runaway Orchestra: 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. This contemporary production in the style of Peter and the Wolf is the latest of the Lawrence Arts Center’s interdisciplinary work and features resident playwright, composer and narrator Ric Averill; print resident, puppeteer and scenic artist Johanna Winters; and School of Dance director and choreographer Hanan Misko. Artists come together to match up live musicians with dancers portraying the movement of the live instruments as they are challenged by the puppetry of the dangerous big city. Cost: $10-$15. Information: 843-2787, marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org.

Washburn University's "Curtains": 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Washburn University, University Theatre, 1700 S.W. College Ave. Curtains is a musical mystery comedy with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander, with additional lyrics by Kander and Holmes. Cost: $8.

FILM

Lawrence



LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, March 31, through Thursday, April 4.

"Apollo 11": G, 1 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Gloria Bell": R, 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

"The Wedding Guest": R, 1:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Friends of the Library Bag Day Book & Media Sale: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Fill a grocery sack (provided) to the top for $10. Books are sorted by genre. Open to the public.

Kansas Supreme Court Traveling Docket: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Free.

The Dust Bowl: Life During the Dirty ‘30s: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Discover the causes and effects of the Dust Bowl, while also exploring the perspectives of everyday people living through the black blizzard. Designed for students from fourth grade through high school. Regular admission prices apply for non-participating children. Cost: $6. Information: 272-8681, joy.brennan@ks.gov.

Tecumseh Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 S.E. Tecumseh Road. Menu: ham and potato casserole, vegetable, bread, dessert and drink. This dinner is sponsored by the Tecumseh Kiwanis Club and Tecumseh United Methodist Church with proceeds going to fund community projects and programs. Meals-to-go available.

KU Women in Law's Pub Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

Disco Party: 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave., Manhattan. The party benefits Kansas State University's Johnson Cancer Research Center. Entertainment will include a live performance by Kansas City band Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs, as well as the Off the Hook bra art contest. Guests can also enjoy the photo station, heavy hors d'oeuvres and late-night munchies by Five Restaurant and AJ's Pizzeria, and a cash bar with signature drinks. Retro attire from the 1960s, '70s and '80s is encouraged, and a cash prize of $100 will be awarded for best costume. Tickets: $60.

Escape Room: Totally Radical '80s Time Travel Adventure: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., Anton Room 202. Find clues to solve puzzles and mysteries with a team. Bring your own team or form one when you arrive. Information: ask@tscpl.org.

Enchanted Bookshop: 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $6-$10.

Laugh Lines: 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $12.75.

Kicking It for Kids 5K/10K Run or Walk: 8:30 a.m., Prairie Peoples Park, 150th and M Road, Mayetta. Course along paved scenic trail through gentle hills. Funds go toward getting a free water/spray park built in Mayetta. Late registration and packet pickup starts at 7 a.m. race day. Race starts at 9 a.m. Cost: $20. Register online at runsignup.com. Information: Mayetta Spray Park on Facebook.

Berryton Kiwanis Spring Pancake Feed and Plant Sale: 7 a.m to noon Saturday, April 6, Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton, Berryton. All-you-can-eat pancakes (blueberry or plain), sausage, eggs and drink. Freewill offering. Outdoor/indoor plants for sale to support children's projects in the community. Information: 220-8032, sberry17@att.net.

First Saturday Breakfast Buffet: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S.E. 44th St., Tecumseh. Freewill donation.

Hornbaker's Easter Egg Hunt: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Sunflower Soccer Association, US-75 highway and N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road. Easter egg hunt, prizes and a bounce house.

Sporting Clays for a Cause: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, Ravenwood Lodge, 10147 S.W. 61st St. Cost: $40 per person per round, which includes 50 clays ($35 for re-entry). Registration opens at 8 a.m. Benefits Ronald McDonald House in Topeka. Information: www.rmhcneks.org/event/sporting-clays-for-a-cause, mindee@rmhcneks.org or 235-6852.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South St., Grantville. Preschool through fifth-graders are invited for an Easter egg hunt. Join us for fun, refreshments and games. Information: 246-3621, grantvillechurch@grantvilleumc.com.

Capital City Pet Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St. Registration to participate is $25, which includes an event T-shirt, swag bag and one souvenir dog bandana (while supplies last). General admission is available for $5 per person. Children 16 and younger are free. Dozens of vendors will be open for shopping and browsing, along with other activities. Pet contests will be conducted in the morning and, for a minimal donation, pancakes and sausage will be served by Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. To register, call Justin Brokar at 233-7325 or email justinb@hhhstopeka.org. Cost: $5-$25.

Family Fitness Saturday: Martial Arts: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Adults are encouraged to participate with kids for a fun morning of family fitness. Cost: Free-$7.75. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Taste of Country: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 S.W. Eveningside Drive. Lunch menu: pulled pork sandwich, choice of two sides (potato salad, cole slaw or baked beans), fruit cobbler and a drink. Cost: adults $7, children 10 and under $5. Crafts, baked goods and snacks for sale in the country store.

Steaming: Animal Science with the Topeka Zoo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn about the science of animals and their amazing creature powers. Topeka Zoo staff will be on hand with some of their creature friends. Cost: Free-$7.75. Information: 783-8300.

KU Powwow and Indigenous Cultures Festival: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr., Lawrence. Free. Authentic native foods will be available for purchase.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Clasic Invasion. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Crunk Witch and In The Whale, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. Take the Day, Oberon and From the Ashes, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $8. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. First Friday After party, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. 783-8900.

THE CELTIC FOX, 118 S.W. 8th Ave.: A Budweiser Clydesdale visits Topeka, 5 p.m. Monday, April 1. 235-2138.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 1st Friday with Copper Heads, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, April 1, Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 4; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Heartstrings, 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, Lounge; Dr. Cook's Medicine Show, 7 to 10:30 p.m., April 6. Main Hall. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SERENDIPITY, 820 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: First Friday with Shawn Ward, 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. 806-0604. www.serendipitytopeka.com.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

UNCLE BO’S, lower level, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th: Zack Mufasa Band, 8 p.m. Friday, April 5. Tickets: $10. Page 7, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Tickets: $10. Blues society members get $2 discount. Advance tickets available at www.CitySpin.com. 234-4317. www.unclebos.com.

VICTORIA’S, 5011 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Fridays. 862-0776.

THE VINEWOOD, 2848 S.E. 29th: Dance at the Vinewood: Wakaruska River Band, 8 p.m. Friday, April 5. 267-3037.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Caamp, Ona and Sam Fillatreau, 7 p.m. Monday, April 1. Tickets: $14. Plini, Mestis and Dave MacKay, 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Tickets: $20. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: DJ Tooty Booty, Sundays; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic and Pride Night, Wednesdays; Headlight Rivals, Bloom and The Vedettes, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4. No$kope and Solomon, 6 p.m. Friday, April 5; Black Moth Super Rainbow After Party, 10 p.m. Friday, April 6. DJ Joey, 10 p.m. Friday, April 5. Devil's Den, Bummer, Prude and Brain Worms, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6. DJ Candy Kitty, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6. www.replaylounge.com.

Elsewhere

ROSSVILLE: AMERICAN LEGION POST 31, 442 N. Main: Firehouse Karaoke, 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. 584-6177.

VALLEY FALLS: THE ELEVATOR, 305 Maple St.: EZ Pieces Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 945-3958.