HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School softball team will have a new coach to lead the Dragons in the upcoming season.

Eileen Vlamis will take command of the team this year, assisted by Wendell Donaldson and Chelsea Sperry.

Halstead was 3-18 last season, 3-17 in Central Kansas League play. The Dragons fell to Haven 11-4 in the first round of Class 3A regional play. Haven went on to take third at state.

Four starters return for the Dragons — Callie Considine (sr., P), Solle Werner (sr., 1B), Madyson Beckett (sr., OF) and Brittley Day (so., U). Day was an All-CKL honorable mention last season.

Other returning letterwinners include Hailey Kelley (so., 2B-OF), Sam Oakes (sr., C-OF) and Erin Newman (sr., P-3B).

Looking to move up to the varsity ranks is Taytum Hunter (so., OF).

Top freshman prospects include Payton Divine (U), Abby Church (C-OF) and Addy Mueller (P).

“I am excited for this season,” Vlamis said. “We have a young team but the girls are working hard to improve everyday to step up to the challenge.”

Vlamis looks for Haven and Pratt to be the teams to beat in the CKL this season. Smoky Valley was a Class 4A, Division II state qualifier last season, moving to Class 3A under the new classification system.

The sole non-league team on the schedule is Cheney, a state qualifier in Class 3A last season.

Schedule

All games 4 p.m. unless noted

March 26 @ Haven

March 29 @ Cheney

April 2 Hesston

April 9 Lyons

April 12 Nickerson

April 16 @ Hillsboro

April 23 @ Hoisington

April 26 Pratt

May 2 @ Smoky Valley 3:30 p.m.

May 7 Larned

May 13-15 Regionals TBA

May 23-24 State @ Trussler Sports Complex, Emporia TBA