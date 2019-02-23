From peonies to orchids, roses, succulents and lilies, all these flowers and more can help brighten and add color and interest to a home.

Gone are the days of dusty, dingy artificial flowers. These days, artificial flowers can be a welcomed alternative, especially for those who are looking for long-lasting color, low maintenance and longevity.

When considering using artificial flowers, here are some tips to keep in mind to make the most of your selections.

DO:

Consider using artificial flowers in a residence that is not full time. Artificial flowers are an ideal choice for weekend or vacation homes.

Look for quality. Higher quality artificial florals will likely lead to a more realistic look.

Consider using smaller artificial arrangements in areas such as bedroom nightstands and coffee tables.

Consider infusing color using artificial flowers. Colors such as red, pink and green can add a pop of color to a space.

Be careful with pets. Animals may be attracted to artificial leaves and blooms, posing a potential danger.

DON'T:

Place artificial flowers near heat, such as heaters or candles, as they will likely melt.

Dismiss using white flowers. White flowers are a staple of many interior designers looking to add flowers as part of creating a neutral palette.

Ignore the opportunity to add greenery through the use of artificial trees.

Overdo it. While there may be a temptation to use artificial flowers in multiple ways in the same room, they can be most powerful in some instances when used/mixed in a space with the presence of real trees and floral arrangements.

Only consider florals and blooms in your artificial arrangements. Succulents can serve as the foundation for a modern, classic look.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com.