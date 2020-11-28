This year’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade will take on a different format. Instead of parade-goers lining the streets and watching floats travel along S. Kansas Avenue, the floats will be parked as attendees drive by in their cars.

The reverse parade will also be held on the streets surrounding the Kansas Statehouse instead of on S. Kansas Avenue.

The parade is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, according a news release from Jensen Simons, communications manager for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Attendees will enter the parade route at S.W. 12th Street and Jackson Street, follow the road to S.W. 8th Street and turn left. Continue traveling on S.W. 8th Street then turn left on S.W. Harrison Street. Follow the street to S.W. 12th and then exit to the right.

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, which can be dropped off at S.W. 10th and Jackson, for donation to Harvesters.

This year’s parade grand marshal will be Downtown Topeka Inc. president Vince Frye and the junior grand marshal will be Shawnee Heights Middle School student Jasmine Villalobos.

"I’ve thrilled to serve as grand marshal for this year’s Miracle Parade," Frye said. "Although the format is a little different than previous yea, it’s still wonderful to see people be able to visit and enjoy the spirit of the holidays in Downtown Topeka."

Villalobos said she is thankful to have been chosen as junior grand marshal.