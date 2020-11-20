Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

The next generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles have now been on the market for a little over a week in North America, but finding either is going to take a lot of patience and a little luck if you weren’t able to preorder them.



Or a lot of money.



Both the Xbox Series X/S consoles and the PlayStation 5 have sold out as expected. I’m sure most of the systems sold so far have gone to legitimate fans who are enjoying their purchases. Unfortunately, a large number of all three systems were bought up by people who only want to resell them at enormous markups to people desperate to get their hands on the new systems.



As I write this column, the cheapest you can find an Xbox Series X on eBay, which retails for $500, is $989.99. Most are priced at about $1,400.



For the PlayStation 5, which also retails for $500, the cheapest system on eBay is $860, with one seller going as high as $1,975. But at least they offer free shipping.



Earlier this year when the Nintendo Switch was so hard to find in stores due partly to the pandemic, a photo showed up on Twitter of someone who had dozens of the systems - all new and in box - that he was selling online at huge markups.



Please don’t give in to these ridiculous prices. I have been trying to get a PlayStation 5 since preorders went live and would love to have one, but I can also wait.



Unlike past console generation upgrades, there are very few games available at launch of the new Xbox and PlayStation systems that are only playable on the new systems. Most of the marque titles for the new systems, games like “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” are also available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. And most of the titles offer a free upgrade to the next gen version when purchasing the current gen game.



While I would love to have a PlayStation 5 now, I’m not in a massive rush to get one. I’ll continue to check Amazon, Target, Walmart and GameStop a couple times a week, but that’s it. As fun as these systems are going to be, it’s not worth paying two to four times their retail price to get them a few weeks or months early.

