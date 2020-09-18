David Sloan Welfelt and Judy Duncan Welfelt are both accomplished artists in their own mediums.

David is a well-known nature photographer with a background in horticulture. Judy is an expert seamstress and long-arm quilter. They have both put years of practice into perfecting their craft. When the idea to meld their two mediums came up, they did so with a dynamic result.

David’s nature photos of leaves, flowers and trees are printed on fabric and Judy uses her long-arm quilter to accentuate the photos, creating depth and texture.

"It’s been especially fun for me to see my botanical prints end up on fabric. We’re looking forward to getting to share our passion for the artwork that we do," David said.

The pair have teamed up on six quilts that are on display in "Marriage of Mediums" at the Carriage Factory Art Gallery in Newton through Nov. 13.

The show also includes dozens of David’s photos in color and black and white plus seven of Judy’s quilted creations that are free motion quilted on her 12-foot long arm quilter.

"I’m looking forward to educating people more about what the quilt world is all about. There’s a wide variety of things that you can do with fabric and quilts," Judy said in anticipation of the show’s opening.

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery, located at 128 E. 6th St in Newton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.