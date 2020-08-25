



I think we’ve all heard the danger of swallowing too many watermelon seeds. Maybe a grandpa, a teasing aunt, or someone else a little mischievous has winked at you while regaling you about the melon you’ll grow inside as a result.

Even though it may be risky business, I am often too lazy to spit such innocuous little seeds out. And I’m guessing that in another couple months, it really will look like I have absolutely swallowed and/or grown a watermelon.

Although the actual circumstances may be different, I give you permission to use me as an illustration to bolster the credibility of the seed warning.

While I typically prefer seeded watermelon for eating out of hand, both for back-porch-seed-spitting nostalgia and for potential flavor benefits, it’s hard to argue effectively against the ease of seedless. Especially when using watermelon in recipes or applications besides wedges, the absence of seeds often makes for a more comfortable dining experience.

Our watermelon plans didn’t materialize this year, so the past couple weeks when I’ve headed over to the farmers’ market, picking up a melon has comprised my minimal plans. I would ask Brian if there was anything he wanted; he would echo my thoughts exactly and say, "Well, maybe a watermelon." Apparently we weren’t the only ones with the sweet, juicy fruit of summer on our minds, because I returned home empty-handed a few times. I started to go earlier in hopes of beating the rest of the hungry crowds, but still got too distracted talking to everyone along the way. Finally enough melons ripened for my lackadaisical intentions to be rewarded, and I walked out of the market plaza with a beautiful watermelon in my hands.

That’s when I realized the distinct potential for my future watermelon-swallowing appearance. And while my baby will be incomparably sweeter in different ways, cutting into this particular watermelon was one of those immediately gratifying experiences that causes you to step back for a second, marveling at the beauty of life. The red inside was almost shockingly rich, contrasting poetically with the unremarkable pale green exterior. The juice started running as soon as the rind was broken, making my saliva run in anticipation as well.

I like my watermelon pieces small enough for my diminutive jawspan, so I usually dice them a less-than-average bitesize. Especially in something like a fruit salad, itsy-bitsy is my preference.

That, however, doesn’t mean my consumption is itsy-bitsy whatsoever. The amount of watermelon I can put down in a sitting, especially if it’s chilled, is probably best defined as excessive. At some point, it might be truthful to accuse me of swallowing a watermelon.

Usually I don’t get past the tantalizing delight of just eating the watermelon. Unless I’m drinking it. I may have very recently requested that someone not dump the accumulated juice from a bowl of chunked watermelon so that I could enjoy a nice cool glass of it.

But, if I do decide to get more creative than simply downing copious amounts of unadorned watermelon, this watermelon salsa provides an interesting savory spin to one of summer’s sweetest offerings. Brian and I don’t often get past just eating it, but this is a nice option if we do.

And I might as well keep eating up, if I’m going to look the part anyway.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Summer’s Simple Watermelon Salsa

Though it’s of course hard to beat plain watermelon, and fresh tomato salsa for that matter, this happy-go-lucky twist on the classics is a refreshing switch-up every now and then. Because we are such tortilla chip fans, I tend to just serve and eat this just with chips (or a spoon) — but friends have suggested it could be very tasty along with any grilled meats or pulled pork sandwiches.

Prep tips: as with any salsa (and really any of my recipes…), make this to your tastes. Vary up the vegetables, herbs, or spiciness, to suit your whims or your produce availability.

4 cups small-diced watermelon

coarse salt

1 small red or sweet onion, minced

1-2 jalapeños (or other chili peppers), seeds and pith removed (or not); minced

fresh cilantro, chopped

zest and juice of 1-2 limes

drizzle of fruity olive oil

optional: diced tomatoes or cucumber; chopped peppers; minced basil; dash of cumin or coriander

Toss watermelon in a colander with just a pinch of salt; let set.

Meanwhile, soak minced onion in ice water; let set.

Prepare remaining ingredients, then gently mix in watermelon and onion. Adjust seasonings to taste.