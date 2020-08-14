From sleeping in his car while living on the road to performing in arenas nationwide, Topeka-born rapper T-Rell’s music career has taken him on quite a journey.

It has been filled with highs and lows and moments that still make the rising star think not only about how far he has come but also remember where his roots are.

T-Rell recently sat down with The Topeka Capital-Journal as part of the "Music Memos" podcast to discuss his new album, musical influences growing up, signing with rapper Nelly’s record label and why he remains in the capital city.

His most recent accomplishment was releasing his new single "Us Song" on Aug. 14. The song is the first from T-Rell’s upcoming album, which has been in the works for two years.

After the song was released Friday, it quickly jumped onto the iTunes Top 200 songs chart and reached No. 12.

An entertainer at heart

T-Rell grew up in central Topeka near S.W. 13th Street and Tyler Avenue with his grandmother. His childhood was good, but hard, he said.

His parents weren’t around much, he said, but living with his grandmother was great.

"I feel like the strongest people come from the hardest circumstances sometimes," T-Rell said. "The hard upcoming — it made me want to be a better person. It made me want to strive to be better than my parents or strive to be better than the average person you would think would come from that neighborhood."

He remembers watching his mom, who was in a local band, sing as he grew up and thinking he could do that as well.

He appreciates his teenage years — a time in which he recalled hosting house parties with his uncle’s blessing.

"That was amazing for me," T-Rell said. "That’s probably why I’m an entertainer now, because of my uncle."

By the time T-Rell was about 16 years old, he started to realize he might be able to make a name for himself in the music industry.

T-Rell’s good friend 8-Ball served as the Topeka rapper’s manager until he died in 2014. The two men were in a car crash in Oklahoma in which their vehicle flipped several times.

After that experience, T-Rell released in 2015 his song "My Dawg" as a tribute to 8-Ball. It was around that time he noticed he was gaining popularity, especially in Topeka.

T-Rell then started traveling on the road and performing shows with rapper Boosie Badazz.

"I was sleeping in my car," T-Rell said. "I couldn’t afford hotels because obviously I’m using all my money that I got to go to city to city to follow (Boosie)."

What T-Rell learned from those years on the road, and what he would advise local artists to do, is to leave their hometown.

"You have to travel because you will forever just be known by the same group of people in your hometown," he said. "What sets me apart is I traveled and I did it for years and I didn’t give up. It was hard, it was tough."

From hustle to stardom

In 2018, T-Rell received a break when he had the opportunity to sign with Nelly’s record label.

What he learned while traveling with Boosie Badazz was different from what he would learn from working with Nelly.

"When I was with Lil’ Boosie, I learned how to hustle the music," T-Rell said. "When I got with Nelly, he taught me how to be a star. It was different. He was like, ’Man, you good on the hustle, but this is how you be a star.’ Now I’m performing at Drai’s in Vegas and I’m doing national tours."

Since signing with Nelly, T-Rell has been working on a new album — one that he promises will be a sound unlike anything he has produced before.

T-Rell attributes the change in sound to growth and being around Nelly. The new album still falls into the genre of R&B but has more soul to it, he said.

"My homie was like, ’When are you going to make some more street stuff?’ I was like, Bro, as you see, I’m not in the streets no more,’ " T-Rell said. "I drive a (Mercedes Benz), I have a nice house. I’m real about my music. I want people to relate. I’m not about to sit here and lie to my fans. If I’m elevating, maybe my fans will elevate. I’m not about to sit here and say, ’Oh I’m on the block all day.’ I’m not. I’m taking care of my kids."

’I will always come back here’

As T-Rell sits back and reflects on how far he has come and where he is headed, he knows Topeka will always hold a special place in his heart and that his hometown will always be his No. 1 fan.

It is, after all, where his children and family live, and that is what keeps him in the capital city.

"I love being a dad," T-Rell said. "It’s either move and I’ll have to see them on holidays or summers, or I can come back here and I can still get them on my weekends I’m supposed to get them. I’m thinking this might be my last year living here. I’m thinking about going to Atlanta in April. I’m always gone though. I live on the road. I’m on the road three, four days a week and then I come home, change clothes and maybe get a couple days rest."

Despite considering a move, T-Rell makes sure one thing is clear: "I will always come back here. Topeka is always home."