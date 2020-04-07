A new mile-long paved Pratt Army Air Field Historical Walk located on the west side of U.S. Highway 281 on northern outskirts of Pratt is now open to the public, even though the adjacent B-29 Museum is currently closed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Walkers must observe social distancing rules limiting groups to no more than 10 persons and six-foot spacing.

The walk starts at the B-29 All Veterans Memorial, runs past the Norden Bombsight Vaults, circles the B-29 Museum and returns back to the Memorial, said B-29 Museum Vice President Dave Stitt.

The six-foot wide walkway is completed between the Memorial and the B-29 Museum and a current project has signs posted stating plans for a complete drive-through tour, which should be in place prior to Memorial Day this year, Stitt said.

Funding for the walkway was provided by a $180,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism National Recreational Trails Program, said Stitt who submitted the grant application on behalf of the non-profit B-29 Museum. The grant includes an outdoor restroom, which is now open, across the road to the west from the Memorial.

Stitt said there are some historical markers in place and plans are in the works to add benches, drinking fountains and picnic tables, along with additional markers.

Plans are also in the works to hold Memorial Day Services at the location, but the novel coronavirus may squelch those plans, Stitt said.

"There’s a lot of history out there," said Stitt. "During World War II, when the base was in operation, it was a community in itself. About 10,000 soldiers and families lived on the base. There was a theater and a hospital."

The first B-29 bomber, piloted by then-Col. Paul Tibbetts, landed at the Pratt B-29 Airfield in August 1943.

"Two years later, Tibbetts, who retired from the service as a general, flew the B-29 aircraft that dropped the A-Bomb on Hiroshima," Stitt said.

The Norden Bombsight Storage Vaults were built at the Pratt Airfield between 1942 and 1943 to provide a secure space to store, maintain and issue the Norden Bombsights, classified as secret during World War II. The Pratt Norden Bombsight Storage Vaults have been listed on the National and Kansas Registers of Historic Places since September 25, 2012.

Leadership for the B29 Museum is provided by George Stevens, president, with Stitt serving as vice president. Other officers are Trevlyn Detmer, secretary, and Madeline Martin, treasurer. Milt Martin serves as B29 historian and Lonnie Detmer is B29 Museum photographer.

"Stevens and Stevens Construction have donated hundreds of hours on museum projects," Stitt said. "Our board is very grateful."

B29 Museum maintains a social media presence www.prairiebombers.org, and Facebook: www.facebook.com/b29museum. Email address is B29Museum@gmail.com.