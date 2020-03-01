'The Invisible Man' tops box office with $29M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller "The Invisible Man" rode a wave of good reviews to a very visible spot atop the box office this weekend. Universal Pictures on Sunday estimated that the film from writer-director Leigh Whannell earned $29 million from North American theaters. Internationally, it picked up an additional $20.2 million.

"The Invisible Man" carried a relatively modest budget, costing under $10 million to produce.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" slid to second place in its third weekend in theaters with $16 million. "The Call of the Wild," with Harrison Ford, placed third in its second weekend with $13.2 million.

And in limited release, Benh Zeitlin's re-imagining of the Peter Pan myth, "Wendy," got off to a bumpy start with just $30,000 from four theaters.

Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.