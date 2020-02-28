Retired agricultural economist and North Newton resident Jim Goering will give an author talk about his new book, "Prairie Breezes: Odyssey from Pretty Prairie," at 7 p.m. March 5 at Newton Public Library.

Goering describes "Prairie Breezes" as a "family biography," telling not only his life story but the stories of his wife, Shirley, his children and other relatives. The book’s narrative is supplemented by many letters, poems, emails and speeches that Goering deemed meaningful and worthy of preservation.

"One becomes aware that one thing death cannot destroy is memory committed to ‘hard copy’; and with that realization comes the wish to preserve from forgetfulness events involving those one has known and loved," Goering wrote in a preface to the book.

Goering’s career took him and his family all over the world. "Prairie Breezes" recounts his adventures in Malaysia, Ethiopia, Thailand, China and Abyssinia, among other places. The book is now circulating at Newton Public Library