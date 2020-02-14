The spring semester’s first art exhibit at Bethel College is a work that’s still evolving.

Last spring, while Tasha Wentling was finishing a graphic design degree at Wichita State University, she also longed to do a photography project.

She developed “Hotel Tempus,” which is now in the Regier Art Gallery in Bethel’s Luyken Fine Arts Center.

An artist reception will befrom 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the gallery.

“Hotel Tempus” showcases a number of design elements, along with its odd and intriguing photos.

For example, there’s a hotel brochure and a menu for the hotel’s Obscurum Bar that invites guests to “enjoy respite from the nearby howling in our suspiciously quiet lounge.”

Wentling’s friends and family play “hotel guests” in the photos, often with a backdrop of the Wichita Scottish Rite Center, as well as Wentling’s home.

Her inspiration came from movies like “The Shining” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and especially from the Arctic Monkeys album “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” about an establishment on the moon.

“I realized the hotel concept has a lot of mileage in it, because anyone can stay there,” Wentling told a WSU reporter at the time “Hotel Tempus” debuted in the Cadman Gallery in WSU’s Rhatigan Student Center last spring. “And then if I make it a hotel for time travelers, it makes the options even broader.

“I wanted something weird and spooky and something I could make really beautiful.”

She told the same reporter, “This is definitely not the end of the exhibition. I have endless ideas for this project.”

Rachel Epp Buller, Bethel associate professor of visual art and design and Regier Gallery coordinator, noted, “David (Long, Bethel professor of visual art and design) saw the show last spring and was very impressed, so he invited her here.”

After finishing her degree in May 2019, Wentling now works as a graphic designer for the Greteman Group in Wichita.

“Hotel Tempus” will be on display through Feb. 28.

Regular Regier Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge.