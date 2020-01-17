The world’s biggest music stars will gather in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Artist Alicia Keys will host, while Aerosmith, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bonnie Rait, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and many others will perform. Lizzo received the most nominations with eight. To get you ready for music’s biggest award show, here are a few music podcasts to listen to.

Popcast

Hosted by New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica, Popcast covers the latest in popular music criticism, trends and news. A roundtable of critics join Caramanica, tackling subjects like the rise of Post Malone to the future of jazz. Episodes also include expert guests on the hottest topics. Recent episodes include "In 2019, Jazz Reckoned With Old Boundaries, and Marched Past Them," "Were These the Best Albums of the 2010s?" and "Debating the Best Album of 2019."

Find it: https://www.nytimes.com/column/popcast-pop-music-podcast

Questlove Supreme

Hosted by legendary Roots drummer Questlove, Supreme features him using his connections in the music industry to interview the movers and creators from around the music world. Questlove combines interviews, humor, pop culture and music into each episode. Recent episodes include "Sophia Chang," "Esperanza Spalding" and "Seth Rogan."

Find it: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-questlove-supreme-53194211/

All Songs Considered

Music nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton host this NPR-produced podcast. Boilen and Hilton dive into the week’s best new music discoveries, interview emerging artists, icons and legends. Each episode features the latest in music news, which albums are dropping and what are the hottest hits. Recent episodes include "Our Top Discoveries From globalFEST 2020," "New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On Jan. 10" and "What ‘All Songs Considered’ Sounded Like 20 Years Ago."

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510019/all-songs-considered

The Joe Budden Podcast

Twice a week, host Joe Budden sits down and dissects the biggest topics in hip-hop with co-hosts Rory and Mal. Along with their discussions, Budden talks with major guests in the world of hip-hop and always produces news-making soundbites. Recent episodes include "Pound Town," "Fast Money Friday" and "Platinum Package."

Find it: https://spoti.fi/2QZZ5S3